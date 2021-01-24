‘White Freedom’ traces complex relationship between freedom and race

ADVERTISEMENT

“White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea’’ by Tyler Stovall. Princeton University Press (435 pages. $29.95)

BY DR. GLENN C. ALTSCHULER

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

The Declaration of Independence’s assertion of “self-evident truths” – that “all men are created equal” and endowed with “inalienable rights,” including “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” – has reverberated throughout American history.

Alongside these foundational ideas, however, our new nation was also built on slavery and systematic racism directed against Blacks, Native Americans and Asians.

In “White Freedom,’’ Tyler Stovall, a professor of history at Fordham University, and the author of “Transnational France’’ and “Paris Noir: African Americans in the City of Light,’’ draws on the history of the United States, France, England, and Germany in a provocative analysis of the relationship of freedom and racism.

Worked together

Stovall dismisses the idea that racism is an anomalous contradiction within democratic traditions. In the past and the present, Stovall maintains, racism and freedom have worked together to bolster White identity.

A “hegemonic creed of what it means to be American,” White freedom (to be free means to be White; to be White means to be free) reduces people of color to “inconvenient exceptions, or ignores them altogether,” masking power relations and the oppression of Blacks while casting freedom as a universal value.

Problematic generalizations

Some of Stovall’s generalizations about a hegemonic White freedom are problematic.

In the modern world, he writes, pirates and children stood for an excessive freedom often racialized as “Other” or “Black.” In welcoming immigrants from Europe and anointing them as Americans, he suggests, the Statue of Liberty became “the leading icon of white freedom.”

Cold Warriors, according to Stovall, were outraged by the denial of freedom to White inhabitants of “captive nations” in Eastern Europe, but indifferent to self-determination in Africa and Asia (including Vietnam); they deemed the Berlin Wall offensive because it divided the White people of Germany from each other.

Resistance to it

Stovall acknowledges there has been resistance to White freedom. After a bow to White abolitionists, he gives most of the credit for ending slavery to the African Americans themselves, north and south, free, and enslaved.

He tells the story of the decolonization of Africa. And he reviews the efforts of civil rights activists in the 1950s and ’60s to desegregate schools and protect and promote the right of African Americans to vote.

For Stovall, however, the glass has been – and remains – a lot less than half empty. Radical Reconstruction in the 1860s, he notes, gave way to Jim Crow at the end of the 19th century.

The desegregation of schools in the 1950s was followed by the defeat of busing and resegregation.

Mobilization of White against Black demands for liberty, he writes, played a significant role in the rise of the New Right, which has written “a new chapter in the history of white freedom” during the last 40 years.

‘The urge for freedom’

The evidence in “White Freedom,’’ it seems to me, is compatible with an analytical framework embraced by most historians. In it, the meaning of freedom is contested, often pitting those who wanted to restrict it (to Whites or, some claimed, AngloSaxons) against those who maintained it should be universal.

Martin Luther King Jr., of course, stands atop a long list of Americans in the latter camp. In his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” King declared, “Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever. The urge for freedom will eventually come.”

In his now iconic address at the March on Washington, King proclaimed, “When we let freedom ring…we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, ‘Free at last, free at last, Great God Almighty, we are free at last.’”

Living up to the ideal

We can conclude with Tyler Stovall, however, that although racism has by no means been vanquished in the 21st century, America has at long last, at least formally, committed “to racial equality as part of the democratic ideal.”

And the primary question is now less how to challenge White freedom (though challenge it we must) as “how to make the reality of universal liberty live up to the ideal” – and assure every member of society security, adequate food, shelter, health care, and education, and opportunities for personal and professional fulfillment.

Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.