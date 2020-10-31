Where to vote early in Florida

COMPILED BY ALEXIA MCKAY
FLORIDA COURIER
Early voting is underway in Florida for the Nov. 3 general election. Here is a list of some polling sites from the supervisor of elections’ offices around the state. For more voting information pertaining to your county, visit the individual websites.
Broward County
Through Nov. 1. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. www.browardsoe.org
- African-America Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (NW 6th St.), Fort Lauderdale
- Broward Health North, 201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach
- Coral Ridge Mall, 3200 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
- Davie/Cooper City Branch Library, 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie
- E. Pat Larkins Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach
- Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach
- Fort Lauderdale Library/Art Serve, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale
- Hallandale Cultural Community Center, 410 S.E. Third Street, Hallandale Beach
- Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
- Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar
- Nob Hill Soccer Club, 10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise
- North Regional Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek
- Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs
- Nova Southeastern University, 3301 College Ave., Davie
- Pine Trails Park Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End, Parkland
- Supervisor of Elections Office at Lauderhill Mall, 1519 N.W. 40th Ave., Lauderhill
- South Regional Library, 7300 S. Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
- Southwest Regional Library,
- 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines
- Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac
- West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation
- Weston Branch Library, 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston
- Women’s Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors
Duval County
Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. www.duvalelections.com
- Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S., Jacksonville
- Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville
- Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd Street, Neptune Beach
- Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville
- Bradham & Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave., West Jacksonville
- Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville
- FSCJ – Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
- San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle St., Jacksonville
- Gateway Town Center, 910 West 44th St., Jacksonville
- South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
- Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville
- Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville
- Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville
- University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd., North Jacksonville
- Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road, Jacksonville
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St., Jacksonville
- Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College St., Jacksonville
- West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South, Jacksonville
- Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave., West Jacksonville
Flagler County
Through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. www.flaglerelections.com
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Ste 101, Bunnell
- Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast
- Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast
Hillsborough County
Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.votehillsborough.org
- Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Apollo Beach Community Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach
- Austin Davis Public Library, 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa
- Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W McLendon St., Plant City
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa
- Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa
- New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 N Blvd., Tampa
- Northdale Recreation Center, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa
- Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W. McCoy St., Tampa
- Providence West Community Center, 5405 Providence Road, Riverview
- Raymond James Stadium, voting entrance on Himes, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
- Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview
- Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
- South Shore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- Southeast Regional Elections Office, 10020 S. U.S. Highway 301, Riverview
- Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace
- Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa
- USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center), 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa
- University Area Community Center, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W. Union St., Tampa
Leon County
Through Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., www.leonvotes.gov
- Dr. B.L. Perry Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams St., Tallahassee
- Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee
- FAMU Student Union MultiPurpose Room C, 1628 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tallahassee
- FSU Tucker Center (East Entrance), 505 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
- Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Hwy, Tallahassee
- IVS Election Center 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee
- Lake Jackson Community Center , 3840 N Monroe St.
- Leon County Courthouse Plaza Level, 301 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee
- Woodville Community Center, 8000 Old Woodville Road, Tallahassee
Miami-Dade County
Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.miamidade.gov/global/elections/home.page
- Arcola Lakes Branch Library, 8240 NW 7th Ave., Miami
- California Club Branch Library, 700 Ives Dairy Road, Miami
- Coral Gables Branch Library, 3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables
- Coral Reef Branch Library, 9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami
- Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral
- Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW 5th Ave., Florida City
- Florida International University – (Student Academic Success Center), 11200 SW 8th Street, Miami. (Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)
- Historic Garage, 3250 S Miami Ave., Miami. Same property as the old Museum of Science (as you enter on the right-hand side)
- Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center), 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead.
- International Mall Branch Library, 10315 NW 12th Street, Doral
- John F. Kennedy Library, 190 W. 49th Street, Hialeah
- Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room, 5400 NW 22nd Avenue – Building A, Miami
- Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88th Street, Miami
- Lemon City Branch Library, 430 NE 61st Street, Miami
- Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach
- Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center), 11011 SW 104th Street – Building K, Miami
- Miami Dade College North Campus (Library) 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami.
- Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center), 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes
- Naranja Branch Library, 14850 SW 280th Street, Homestead
- North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens
- North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami
- North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
- Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura
- Palmetto Bay Branch Library, 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay
- Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
- Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111th Street, Pinecrest
- Shenandoah Branch Library, 2111 SW 19th Street, Miami
- South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay
- Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office), 111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami
- Westchester Regional Library, 9445 SW 24th Street, Miami
- West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami
- West Miami Community Center, 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami
Orange County
Through Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.ocfelections.com
- Alafaya Branch Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. #200, Orlando
- Chickasaw Branch Library, N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Fairview Shores Library, 902 Lee Road Suite 26, Orlando
- Hiawassee Branch Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- South Creek Branch Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Southeast Branch Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Southwest Branch Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Tibet-Butler Preserve, 8777 County Road, Winter Garden
- University of Central Florida: The Garden Room at Live Oak Event Center, 4115 Pyxis Lane, Orlando
- Washington Park Branch Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Orlando
- Water Conservation II Distribution Center, 17498 McKinney Road, Winter Garden
- West Oaks Branch Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Winter Garden Branch Library, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
Palm Beach County
Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.pbcelections.org
- Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail, Jupiter
- Gardens Branch Library, 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens
- Acreage Branch Library, 15801 Orange Blvd., Loxahatchee
- Wells Recreation Community Center, 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach
- West Palm Beach City Hall Flagler Gallery, 401 Clematis St., West Palm Beach
- Main Library, 3650 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach
- Wellington Branch Library, 1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington
- Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres
- Lantana Road Branch Library, 4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth
- Ezell Hester Community Center, 1901 N. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach
- Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library, 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach
- Delray Beach Community Center, 50 NW First Ave., Delray Beach
- South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach
- West Boca Branch Library, 18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton
- Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton
- Florida Atlantic University Housing and Residential Education Building, 777 Glades Road, Room 109, Boca Raton
- Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 NW Fourth St., Belle Glade
- Juno Beach Town Center, 340 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach
- Loula V. York Branch Library, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee
- Okeechobee Blvd Branch Library, 5689 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
- Royal Palm Beach Town Hall, 1050 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach
- South Olive Community Center, 345 Summa St., West Palm Beach
- Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S Military Trail, Boca Raton
- West Boynton Beach Branch Library, 9451 Jog Road, Boynton Beach
- Supervisor of Elections West County Branch Office, 2976 State Road 15, Second Floor, Belle Glade
- Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 240 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
- Supervisor of Elections North County Branch Office, Northeast County Courthouse, 3188 P.G.A. Blvd., Room #2401, Palm Beach Gardens
- Supervisor of Elections South County Branch Office, Southeast Palm Beach County Administrative Complex, 345 S. Congress Ave., Delray Beach
Pinellas County
Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.votepinellas.com
- Supervisor of Elections Office – County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater
- Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo.
- Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
- The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
- SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S, St. Petersburg
Volusia County
Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.volusiaelections.org
- Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach
- Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
- Deltona City Commission
- Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd. Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.