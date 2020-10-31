Where to vote early in Florida

ADVERTISEMENT

COMPILED BY ALEXIA MCKAY

FLORIDA COURIER

Early voting is underway in Florida for the Nov. 3 general election. Here is a list of some polling sites from the supervisor of elections’ offices around the state. For more voting information pertaining to your county, visit the individual websites.

Broward County

Through Nov. 1. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. www.browardsoe.org

African-America Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (NW 6th St.), Fort Lauderdale

Broward Health North, 201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach

Coral Ridge Mall, 3200 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Davie/Cooper City Branch Library, 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie

E. Pat Larkins Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach

Fort Lauderdale Library/Art Serve, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale

Hallandale Cultural Community Center, 410 S.E. Third Street, Hallandale Beach

Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar

Nob Hill Soccer Club, 10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise

North Regional Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek

Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs

Nova Southeastern University, 3301 College Ave., Davie

Pine Trails Park Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End, Parkland

Supervisor of Elections Office at Lauderhill Mall, 1519 N.W. 40th Ave., Lauderhill

South Regional Library, 7300 S. Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Southwest Regional Library,

16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines

Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac

West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

Weston Branch Library, 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston

Women’s Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors

Duval County

Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. www.duvalelections.com

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S., Jacksonville

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd Street, Neptune Beach

Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave., West Jacksonville

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville

FSCJ – Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle St., Jacksonville

Gateway Town Center, 910 West 44th St., Jacksonville

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd., North Jacksonville

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road, Jacksonville

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St., Jacksonville

Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College St., Jacksonville

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South, Jacksonville

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave., West Jacksonville

Flagler County

Through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. www.flaglerelections.com

Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Ste 101, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Hillsborough County

Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.votehillsborough.org

Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Apollo Beach Community Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach

Austin Davis Public Library, 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa

Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W McLendon St., Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 N Blvd., Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W. McCoy St., Tampa

Providence West Community Center, 5405 Providence Road, Riverview

Raymond James Stadium, voting entrance on Himes, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa

South Shore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Southeast Regional Elections Office, 10020 S. U.S. Highway 301, Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa

USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center), 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa

University Area Community Center, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W. Union St., Tampa

Leon County

Through Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., www.leonvotes.gov

Dr. B.L. Perry Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams St., Tallahassee

Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee

FAMU Student Union MultiPurpose Room C, 1628 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tallahassee

FSU Tucker Center (East Entrance), 505 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Hwy, Tallahassee

IVS Election Center 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee

Lake Jackson Community Center , 3840 N Monroe St.

Leon County Courthouse Plaza Level, 301 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee

Woodville Community Center, 8000 Old Woodville Road, Tallahassee

Miami-Dade County

Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.miamidade.gov/global/elections/home.page

Arcola Lakes Branch Library, 8240 NW 7th Ave., Miami

California Club Branch Library, 700 Ives Dairy Road, Miami

Coral Gables Branch Library, 3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables

Coral Reef Branch Library, 9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami

Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral

Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW 5th Ave., Florida City

Florida International University – (Student Academic Success Center), 11200 SW 8th Street, Miami. (Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)

Historic Garage, 3250 S Miami Ave., Miami. Same property as the old Museum of Science (as you enter on the right-hand side)

Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center), 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead.

International Mall Branch Library, 10315 NW 12th Street, Doral

John F. Kennedy Library, 190 W. 49th Street, Hialeah

Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room, 5400 NW 22nd Avenue – Building A, Miami

Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami

Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88th Street, Miami

Lemon City Branch Library, 430 NE 61st Street, Miami

Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach

Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center), 11011 SW 104th Street – Building K, Miami

Miami Dade College North Campus (Library) 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami.

Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center), 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes

Naranja Branch Library, 14850 SW 280th Street, Homestead

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens

North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami

North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura

Palmetto Bay Branch Library, 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111th Street, Pinecrest

Shenandoah Branch Library, 2111 SW 19th Street, Miami

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay

Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office), 111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 SW 24th Street, Miami

West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami

West Miami Community Center, 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami

Orange County

Through Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.ocfelections.com

Alafaya Branch Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka

Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. #200, Orlando

Chickasaw Branch Library, N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

Fairview Shores Library, 902 Lee Road Suite 26, Orlando

Hiawassee Branch Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando

Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando

Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando

Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando

South Creek Branch Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando

Southeast Branch Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando

Southwest Branch Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando

Tibet-Butler Preserve, 8777 County Road, Winter Garden

University of Central Florida: The Garden Room at Live Oak Event Center, 4115 Pyxis Lane, Orlando

Washington Park Branch Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Orlando

Water Conservation II Distribution Center, 17498 McKinney Road, Winter Garden

West Oaks Branch Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee

Winter Garden Branch Library, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden

Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park

Palm Beach County

Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.pbcelections.org

Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail, Jupiter

Gardens Branch Library, 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens

Acreage Branch Library, 15801 Orange Blvd., Loxahatchee

Wells Recreation Community Center, 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach

West Palm Beach City Hall Flagler Gallery, 401 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Main Library, 3650 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

Wellington Branch Library, 1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington

Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres

Lantana Road Branch Library, 4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth

Ezell Hester Community Center, 1901 N. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach

Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library, 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach

Delray Beach Community Center, 50 NW First Ave., Delray Beach

South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach

West Boca Branch Library, 18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton

Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton

Florida Atlantic University Housing and Residential Education Building, 777 Glades Road, Room 109, Boca Raton

Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 NW Fourth St., Belle Glade

Juno Beach Town Center, 340 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach

Loula V. York Branch Library, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee

Okeechobee Blvd Branch Library, 5689 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Royal Palm Beach Town Hall, 1050 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach

South Olive Community Center, 345 Summa St., West Palm Beach

Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S Military Trail, Boca Raton

West Boynton Beach Branch Library, 9451 Jog Road, Boynton Beach

Supervisor of Elections West County Branch Office, 2976 State Road 15, Second Floor, Belle Glade

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 240 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

Supervisor of Elections North County Branch Office, Northeast County Courthouse, 3188 P.G.A. Blvd., Room #2401, Palm Beach Gardens

Supervisor of Elections South County Branch Office, Southeast Palm Beach County Administrative Complex, 345 S. Congress Ave., Delray Beach

Pinellas County

Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.votepinellas.com

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo.

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S, St. Petersburg

Volusia County

Through Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., www.volusiaelections.org

Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach

Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

Deltona City Commission

Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd. Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.