‘True forever’

Morehouse Men break fundraising record

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

ATLANTA – According to the Morehouse College donation website, the institution had modest expectations of its ability to increase fundraising for this year’s GivingTuesday.

“Last year more than 1,600 alumni, parents, students, faculty/staff, and friends came together and raised over $825,000 to support the House during GivingTuesday,” the site stated. “Our goal this year is to pass 2,000 supporters and break the ($1 million) mark during this special day of philanthropy.”

This modest goal wasn’t just broken. It was obliterated by Morehouse College alumni and other stakeholders of the institution. Even in the midst of a pandemic that is wreaking financial havoc, some 2,927 supporters of Morehouse College raised more than $2.2 million in 24 hours.

As of the Florida Courier’s press time late Wednesday night, donations were still coming in as a part of the college’s GivingTuesday fundraising effort.

In its eighth year

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that attempts to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

The annual global GivingTuesday event takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days). This year, it was on Dec. 1. It’s held on the same day in most participating countries in the world.

Fraternities compete

Black Greek-letter fraternities, including Omega Psi Phi (known as “the Ques”), Kappa Alpha Psi, Alpha Phi Alpha and Phi Beta Sigma, have been on Morehouse’s campus for about 100 years of the college’s 150-plus year history.

For decades, the fraternities have been hypercompetitive with regard to academics, intramural athletics, social life, parties, campus politics and leadership, and especially homecoming activities, including selection of queens and their courts. Alumni fundraising is no different.

In 2011, Omega Psi Phi’s “Bloody Psi” Chapter raised $100,000 in cash that was necessary to endow a scholarship at Morehouse. It was the first fraternity to do so in the college’s history.

That effort was initiated by the Psi Chapter members of the “Clone 10” Fall 1978 pledge line as a living memorial to Dr. David E. Flowers, one of the 10 who died unexpectedly in 2007 at the age of 48.

Two of Flowers’ pledge line brothers, David Ferguson and Duane Davis, led the initial effort, starting with an 2007 fundraising banquet during Morehouse’s homecoming week that year. It has become an annual Psi Chapter tradition since then.

Setting the pace

On GivingTuesday at Morehouse, Omega men contributed twice as much as the other fraternities combined.

“It took us four years to raise $100,000 to get endowed,” Davis told the Florida Courier.

“As I woke up the morning after GivingTuesday and looked at our $106,080 total, it reminded me of the awe and power of Psi Chapter and Omega brothers! When we are all rowing in the same direction, and for a noble cause, nothing can stop us.”

The Psi Chapter Endowed Scholarship Fund at Morehouse is currently valued at $528,000.

Celebrating 100 years

Davis says that the Ques have set a goal to hit $1 million in the endowment fund in time for Psi Chapter’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2021. He also challenged other Black Greek-letter organizations.

“We have awarded $88,000 in scholarships to young Psi Chapter brothers and young Men of Morehouse,” he exclaimed. “We have inspired the Alphas, Kappas, Sigmas, and our sisters (Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta sororities) to do the same. We hope that each will grow their endowments to match ours.”

Davis also thanked the contributors, especially Psi Chapter lines in which 100 percent of line brothers donated to the endowment fund.

“We Omega men all work hard to provide for ourselves and our families,” he explained. “We know that there are many needs to meet and causes that are worthy. Our endowment fund thanks each and every brother for each and every dollar they have given.

“We enjoyed GivingTuesday. On Wednesday, it was back to work for us to reach our latest endowment fund goal.”

Continuation of banner year

Morehouse’s $2 million one day haul continues a fundraising hot streak for the institution.

The college’s Office of Institutional Advancement raised more than $107 million in a record breaking 2019-2020 fiscal year. This included philanthropist Robert F. Smith paying off the student loans of Morehouse’s Class of 2019.

Additionally, Oprah Winfrey made a $13 million donation to the college. Reed Hastings, the founder and CEO of Netflix, and his wife, Patty Quillin, donated $40 million.