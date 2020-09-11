‘Tribute in Light’ continues despite pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS OF 9/11

The “Tribute in Light” rises skyward on Sept. 11, 2019 as a memorial to the victims in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The display consists of 88 7,000-watt lights that are set up on the roof of a parking garage blocks from where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood. A first-responders foundation has stepped up this year to sponsor the nighttime tribute. More than 2,600 people died in New York and nearly a total of 3,000 died in a series of airline hijackings on 9/11, the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.