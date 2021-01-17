The King Center to host free, virtual program on MLK Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The King Center in Atlanta will present the Beloved Community Commemorative service, a program to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, on Jan. 18, the MLK federal holiday.

The virtual program is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.The free event will be live streamed on multiple platforms, including Facebook, The King Center web page, and other sources, as well as televised locally on Fox 5 Atlanta.

Bishop T.D. Jakes of the Potter’s House in Dallas will be the guest speaker. There also will be remarks by gospel artist Kirk Franklin and United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammad.

Presiders will be the Rev. Natosha Reid Rice, Pastor Sam Collier and Dr. Bernice A. King.

Performers will include Angella Christie, gospel saxophonist; gospel singers Tammy Taylor

and Jekalyn Carr; Dr. Joyce Finch Johnson, organist; and Dr. Patrice Turner and the Commemorative Choir, Ebenezer Baptist Church.

A concert after the service will feature Carr.

Visit thekingcenter.org to register and for more King holiday weekend events.