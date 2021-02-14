The future of America is people of color

ADVERTISEMENT

The responsibility of people of color is to stand up and be counted. To relax and wait for change is no longer an option. If you want change, remember you are no longer the minority as people of color, and register and vote.

As America struggles with the challenges of COVID-19 and a depression/recession, there is sun-shine and a belief of tremendous success with people of color.

Truth, integrity and factual information are the foundation that President Biden and Vice President Harris is building their administration on. The past four years were based on corruption, lies, and a textbook of racism. But, Democracy, and America’s voice, the vote, won again.

Many Republicans and political pundits may see the new administration as a mistake, but 84 million people, the most in the history of America voted with their hearts and their souls, so this is the new truth. America has shifted, and Republican foolishness and corruption will be exposed, and destroyed on a daily level.

The Greene hazard

There is dangerous behavior being exhibited in the Republican Party, with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Feb. 4, Congresswoman Greene was stripped of her committee posts, education, and budget. The House Democrats joined by 11 Republicans felt she was a danger to the integrity of the body, and many are calling for her to resign her position as a Congress woman.

“Mostly, the headlines have been about her (previously held) conspiratorial QAnon beliefs, claims that 9/11 did not happen, that school shootings such as the one at Sandy Hook 2012 in Connecticut that killed 26 children and adults were staged and more,” said Andrew Buncombe – reporter for The Independent.

This is an indicator that millions of Americans think like her, and they are caught up in a delusionary reality.

As the Republicans remain in gridlock, the Democrats have learned that they cannot wait for them to make up their minds, nor wait to see which way they will go. The Democrats have majorities in the Senate and House, and they are preparing to move forward.

‘Minority White’ in 2045

There is a diversity explosion taking place across the country, in the White House, in Congress, with women, and with people of color. The new census reports confirm the importance of racial minorities as the primary demographic engine of the nation’s growth.

“The new census projections indicate that for youth under 18, the post millennia population – minorities will outnumber Whites in 2020,” said William Frey, Senior Fellow of Metropolitan Policy Program.

This is amazing data for people of color, because the White race is not replacing itself with babies. Soon there will be an inflection point, and there will be more people of color than White people in America.

William Frey is projecting in 2045; America will become “minority White.”

There is nothing Americans can do about this scientific fact. As the Biden administration begins to address criminal and prison reform, the killing of Black and Brown people must end. There are many organizations across the country, fighting in solidarity to change policing in America.

There are now more than 40% of the residents in the country, who identify themselves as people of color (POC). The future of America is with people of color, because they are an interchangeable member of a shared group, and also has a unique identity such as Black or Hispanic.

Public discussion often overlooks the fact that groups called minorities can choose from several identities. A person of color can call themselves Black, Latino, Asian, Mexican, Jamaican, Chinese, or any other culture they are comfortable with.

New identity rising

Depending on the circumstances, this is a new identity that will get larger as people refuse to call themselves White.

As America shifts under the administration of Biden, the majority in the Democratic Party will be people of color (POC). This makes sense as it reflects the commonality of America, and the fight is for racial equity, and respect for people as human beings.

As anti-racist efforts and organizations continue to grow and unfold, the battle will be coordinated and organized by people of color. People of color will no longer be the minority, they will become the majority, and this will happen before 2045.

Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.