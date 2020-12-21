Stimulus checks and rent help coming

ADVERTISEMENT

BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

After weeks of negotiation, Congressional leaders have agreed on a nearly $900 billion economic aid package that will give some relief to many struggling Americans.

The House and Senate were to vote on the deal on Monday, then it will need to be signed by President Trump to become law.

“Finally, we have some good news to deliver to the American people. Make no mistake about it, this agreement is far from perfect, but it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D N.Y.

Here’s some of what the bill includes:

One-time direct payment of up to $600 for Americans making less than $75,000 and $1,200 for couples making less than $150,000 a year

Eligible families will receive $600 per child

$300 a week of federal unemployment benefits with an extension of jobless benefits for gig workers, freelancers, independent contractors, the self-employed and certain people affected by COVID-19.

$25 billion for rent and utility payment assistance for people struggling to stay in their homes

Extension of the eviction moratorium until Jan. 31. States are to receive a minimum of $200 million in assistance.

$12 billion for minority owned and very small businesses that couldn’t get access for the earlier Payroll Protection Program financing.

$82 billion for colleges and schools, colleges and universities

$13 billion for food assistance

$10 billion for childcare assistance

$45 billion for transportation aid, including $15 billion to U.S. airlines for payroll help