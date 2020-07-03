St. Augustine officials vote to remove war memorial

ANOTHER CONFEDERATE CONTROVERSY

Demonstrations continued around the country pressing for the removal of Confederate monuments. On June 22, St. Augustine Police officers keep opposing protesters separated outside of St. Augustine’s City Hall as the City Commission hears public comment on removing a memorial honoring Confederate soldiers from the Florida city’s historic downtown plaza. St. Augustine city leaders voted to remove the monument, erected in 1879. Descendants of the soldiers are now suing the city over the decision.