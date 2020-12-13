Sequel to ‘The Coldest Winter Ever’ coming next year

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Winter is coming. And no, we are not talking about the “Game of Thrones.’’

Bestselling author Sister Souljah is returning with the long-awaited sequel to her bestseller, “The Coldest Winter Ever.” Winter Santiaga returns in 2021 in “Life After Death.’’

If you were a teenage girl growing up in the early 2000s, a little after Cash Money’s 99 to the 2000s, and before AJ and Free left 106th and Park, then “The Coldest Winter Ever”

sat on your bookshelf right next to Omar Tyree’s “Flyy Girl.’’

“Life After Death” is a highly anticipated sequel that will follow the 2005 New York Times bestseller.

Winter’s release

According to Simon & Schuster, the story will pick up when Winter Santiaga, the daughter

of a “prominent Brooklyn drugdealing family,” is released from prison and ready to “reclaim her throne.”

Preorders for “Life After Death” are available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play (audiobook) and Books-AMillion .

Who is Sister Souljah?

The rapper, community activist and author has been on the scene since the early 1990s. As an organizer, she demonstrated against racially motivated crimes and police brutality, and the mistreatment of young Black youth.

As a rapper, Souljah promoted and hosted rallies in concerts in Harlem, which drew thousands of youth together and caught the eye of several celebrities.

She was the premier voice for the New York hip-hop community, speaking out on racial injustice, business, and community organizations. Her CD titled “360 degrees of Power” sparked international conversations about race, sexism, and politics.

In 1995, the Bronx, New York native went on to become the executive director of P. Diddy’s charitable organization, Daddy’s House Social Programs.

Today, she is a New York Times best-selling author, wife and speaker.

Aside from “The Coldest Winter Ever” (1999) and the upcoming “Life After Death” (2021), her other works include “A Moment of Silence: Midnight III” (2015), “A Deeper Love Inside” (2014), “Midnight and the Meaning of Love’’ and “Midnight” (2011)

This story is Special to the Florida Courier from RoyalTee Magazine.