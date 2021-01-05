Seniors camp out overnight in Daytona to get coronavirus vaccinations

ADVERTISEMENT

FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

By 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Daytona Stadium had reached its 1,000-person capacity for people 65 and over to get the Moderna vaccination. The entrance of the Daytona Beach stadium was closed by local police for the first-come, first-serve distribution.

It was the second day of the vaccination distribution in Daytona Beach, which was opened to the public. On Monday, there was gridlock of vehicles making their way to the stadium. The 1,000-person capacity also was quickly reached on Monday.

Gates were opened at 7 p.m. on Monday night to allow people who were already parked alongside LPGA Boulevard to safely wait overnight inside the stadium’s facilities.

Sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, the vaccines were administered Monday and Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

A second boost of the Moderna vaccine is to be administered in 28 days.