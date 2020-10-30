Roberts becomes second Black manager to win MLB title

ADVERTISEMENT

WORLD SERIES 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, middle, celebrates with Mookie Betts (50), who scored the go-ahead run on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning during Game 6 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Roberts became the second Black manager to win the coveted Major League Baseball title on Tuesday. He joins Cito Gaston, who led the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993. Roberts, 48, was born to a Japanese mother and Black father, who died in 2017.