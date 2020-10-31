Rethink dessert for better-for-you moments

ADVERTISEMENT

Special moments and gatherings often revolve around food. With some simple (and tasty) adjustments, you can still savor every moment, including dessert, without overindulging.

Choose a light(er) frozen delight. A cool scoop (or two) of dessert is a perfect cap for all kinds of cuisines and making smart choices can help manage the calorie load. One example is fairlife Light Ice Cream, delicious frozen desserts expertly crafted with ultra-filtered milk and natural flavors for a lactose-free product with a rich, creamy texture. In comparison to traditional ice cream, it has less sugar, fat and calories. Additionally, depending on which of the seven flavors you choose, it contains 8 or 9 grams of high-quality protein.

Make fruit the star. Fresh berries or seasonal fruit like peaches with fairlife Vanilla Light Ice Cream are a refreshing and more nutritious option than a rich cake or pie filled with added sugars. Or try dipping fruit like grapes or strawberries in chocolate for bite-sized treats.

Serve perfect portions. Occasionally treating yourself is actually a good way to help keep your healthy lifestyle on track. It minimizes the sense of deprivation that can lead to overeating. The trick is to manage your portions. Miniature cheesecakes or tarts are enjoyable ways to treat yourself with a sweet ending to the event. Or try making your own ice cream sandwiches using reduced or sugar-free cookies and light ice cream for the filling. Each pint of fairlife Light Ice Cream has 3 servings per container.