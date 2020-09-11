Republicans wimp out on D.C. violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans in the United States Congress appear to be so afraid of being called racists that they have been relatively silent on the verbal and physical assaults on people leaving the White House after the Republican National Convention last week — including one of their own.

A violent mob of Black Lives Matter (BLM) “protesters” shouted obscenities and tried to attack Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife as they attempted to return to their hotel a few blocks from the White House after the President’s acceptance speech.

Paul feared physical injury and later thanked the D.C. police’s relatively small contingent for “literally saving our lives.”

The same mob confronted and taunted Congressman Brian Mast, R-Fla., a decorated U.S. Army veteran who suffered devastating injuries, including loss of both legs, in Afghanistan. His military awards include the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals.

This hero was harassed and taunted by the mob, demanding that he answer their questions, including “What do you think about police killing Black people in this country?”

Equally disturbing was a White BLM protester who dared to call a Black policeman an “Uncle Tom” and “traitor.”

President Trump rightfully responded to this violence with a tiger’s roar of condemnation calling the so-called protesters “thugs.”

The surprising silence

It’s no surprise that Democratic members of the Senate — including Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and their vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have not yet condemned such an attack on one of their colleagues.

That’s to be expected. They have given such violence and anarchy by their followers a wink and a nod for months.

What is surprising is the silence of Senate and House Republicans.

Instead of following the President’s lead and condemning the violence, they have acted like wimpish kittens. Unlike House Democrats who use their power to launch costly investigations and hearings if it looks like it is going to rain, Senate Republicans seem reluctant to exercise their power.

They have to answer many questions.

Where are the chairs of the Senate’s Homeland Security, judiciary, or other committees, saying they will investigate this total collapse of security and protection of people leaving the event?

Why are they not asking why there was so little presence of the D.C. Capitol police?

They were left to swim on their own notwithstanding requests for reinforcements. Will they call Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser before the relevant committee to explain the failure to protect those leaving the convention?

Follow Trump’s lead

Does she believe that the lives and safety of attendees at the Republican event mattered?

Why aren’t House GOP leaders demanding that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., condemn the mob behavior?

Should they tell their constituents that going to the nation’s capital is no longer safe —unless they are willing to kneel and raise their fists in salute to the Democratic Party’s BLM shock troops?

Will Pelosi’s Black Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., call the mob outside the White House Nazis and stormtroopers as he did federal agents in Portland, Oregon?

Will the Democratic Party’s public relations arm — the mainstream media — ask the same questions?

Don’t bet on it.

Congressional Republicans should follow the lead of the president and condemn such mob violence.

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.