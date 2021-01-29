REMEMBERING HANK AARON

ADVERTISEMENT

The baseball great’s achievements included helping others achieve success, especially children.

BY DR. GLENN C. ALTSCHULER

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Henry Louis “Hank’’ Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of baseball, who endured racist threats as he broke Babe Ruth’s iconic career home run record, died on Jan. 22. He was 86 years old.

Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982, with 97.8% of the votes from sports writers, a percentage second only to Ty Cobb’s, Aaron is No. 1 in career total bases and runs batted in, No. 2 in at-bats, No. 3 in hits.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 5, 1934, to Estelle Pritchett Aaron and Herbert Aaron, a rivet bucketer in the local shipyards.

A superb athlete, who idolized Jackie Robinson, Aaron played for two independent Black teams, the Prichard Athletics and the Mobile Black Bears, as a teenager, earning three dollars a day.

From Clowns to Braves

He signed with the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues in 1951, earning $200 a month. Within a year, the Boston Braves offered him a contract, outbidding the New York Giants, by $50.

Aaron became a Milwaukee Brave (the team had relocated) in 1954, the last Negro Leagues player to become a star in the Major Leagues. He won his first batting title in 1955.

A model of consistency and durability, neither flashy nor flamboyant, Aaron played 23 seasons in the Major Leagues, all but two of them for the Braves (in Milwaukee and Atlanta). He hit 40 or more home runs in nine seasons.

“Trying to sneak a fastball past Aaron,” pitcher Curt Simmons once said, “is like trying to sneak sunrise past a rooster.”

‘A marvelous moment’

By 1972, with a three-year $600,000 contract, Aaron was the highest-paid player in baseball.

At the end of the 1973 season, Aaron was one home run short of Ruth’s record. He hit number 714 on April 4, 1974, in an away game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Back in Atlanta the following Monday for a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron belted a fastball thrown by Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Al Downing over the left field fence in the fourth inning.

“What a marvelous moment for baseball,” exclaimed Dodger announcer Vin Scully. “What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South [lasting 11 minutes] for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol.”

‘Still a Negro’

Scully knew that while Aaron chased Ruth’s record, he had received hate mail and threats from White supremacists that his children would be kidnapped, and he would be murdered at the ballpark.

An Atlanta police escort had been assigned to him. Later that year, when the Braves fired Eddie Mathews as their manager, Aaron was “a little bit insulted” that he was not named to succeed his former teammate (to become Major League Baseball’s first Black manager).

“All of these things put a bad taste in my mouth,” Aaron indicated in the 1990s. “They carved a piece of my heart away.”

Acknowledging that baseball had done a lot for him (he served as Vice President for Player Development and Senior Vice President for the Braves after he retired as an active player in 1976), Aaron recalled that his professional career and personal life had taught him that “regardless of who you are and how much money you make, you are still a Negro.”

And that prejudice “happens now with people in three-piece suits in-stead of hoods.”

Created fund for kids

Aaron often claimed his greatest achievements were helping others, especially children, achieve greatness.

Established in 1976, the Henry Aaron Chasing the Dream Fund provides financial assistance to boys and girls from economically disadvantaged families in Milwaukee, ages 9-12, who wish to develop a talent or skill – be it in baseball or ballet.

In recognition of his philanthropy, President George W. Bush awarded Aaron the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund bestowed the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award on him in 2005. In 2016, Emperor Akihito presented Aaron with Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun.

“I never wanted people to forget Babe Ruth,” Aaron once said. “I just wanted them to remember Henry Aaron.”

As long as there are baseball players, baseball fans, and Americans, White and Black, who honor pioneers in race relations – Henry Aaron will get his wish.

Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this obituary for the Florida Courier.

ATLANTA FAREWELL

A funeral service for Hall of Famer Hank Aaron was held on Jan. 27 at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. It was aired live on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com and other sites. A memorial service was held on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Aaron was to be entombed at the South-View Cemetery, where civil rights heroes such as Julian Bond and John Lewis are also buried.

He is survived by his wife, Billye, five children and grandchildren.