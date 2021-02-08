Red velvet treats for your special valentine

ADVERTISEMENT

Mug cake is sweet and simple

CULINARY.NET

On the most romantic day of the year, a day full of flowers, love and sweets, Valentine’s Day is the ultimate opportunity to try a different dessert meant for two.

It’s hard to resist a perfectly blended, rose-red, luscious Red Velvet Mug Cake.

It’s the perfect size, with just a handful of instructions, and it’s easily cooked before your eyes in the microwave. That’s right, the microwave.

This mug cake is a simple way to make something delicious and keep the portions small. Whether you have a small party, just you and your loved one, or just simply want something easy and small, this quick treat is designed just for you.

Start by mixing all the dry ingredients into a large mug, including flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.

Then add milk, melted butter, vanilla and red food coloring. Use a spoon and stir the ingredients together until blended.

Mix powdered sugar and cream cheese then drop the mixture into the cake batter and mix once more. Microwave the mug for up to 3 minutes until your cake is baked.

Valentine’s Day means sharing with someone how much you care, and it’s difficult to find a better way than to share something sweet.

This dessert has Valentine’s Day written all over it, however, it can be enjoyed anytime throughout the year and is perfect for a late-night snack if you’re craving something sugary-sweet.

Find more recipes and dessert ideas for every celebration at Culinary.net.

RED VELVET MUG CAKE

Servings: 1

6 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

30 drops red food coloring

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened

In 12-ounce mug, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Add milk, butter, vanilla and food coloring; mix until blended.

In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and cream cheese until smooth.

Drop cream cheese mixture into cake batter. Press into batter until covered.

Microwave up to 3 minutes until cake is done.

Pancakes they’ll flip over

CULINARY.NET

Finding something unique and special to do on Valentine’s Day for your significant other can be a challenge. Every year, the day to celebrate love rolls around and every year it may seem like you’re out of ideas. Many people feel the same way.

However, with just a couple bowls, a cookie cutter and a skillet, your Valentine’s Day could start off a lot sweeter.

Try these Red Velvet Heart Pancakes, which are one of a kind and a delicious way to spend your morning with your loved one. Celebrating the day of love has never been easier.

Start by combining flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Fun for kids too

In another bowl, whisk an egg and add buttermilk, butter, vanilla extract and a few drops of red food coloring. Whisk everything together and pour it into the first bowl of dry ingredients.

Prepare a skillet and grab a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Pour a small amount of batter into the cookie cutter in the skillet, let it cook for 2 minutes then remove the cookie cutter and flip. Let it cook for 1 additional minute.

Add your favorite pancake toppings like butter, syrup, powdered sugar or raspberries. In the end, you will have yourself a scrumptious breakfast, made with love and as sweet as can be.

Kids also love the fun shape and color of this breakfast. It’s a neat way to have them help in the kitchen and make a meal for the whole family.

Valentine’s Day is a big reason to celebrate. You don’t have to stick to the same flowers and chocolates as last year. Mix it up with this delectable recipe meant to spread some love on a significant day.

Find more breakfast recipes and sweet treat ideas at Culinary.net.

Red Velvet Heart Pancakes

Servings: 8-10

1 cup flour

¼ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for garnish

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

30-40 drops red food coloring

nonstick cooking spray syrup, for garnish

powdered sugar, for garnish

raspberries, for garnish

In large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In medium bowl, whisk egg. Add buttermilk, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract and food coloring; whisk until combined.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir to combine.

Spray heart-shaped cookie cutter with nonstick cooking spray and place in skillet. Add enough batter to fill heart. Cook 2 minutes. Remove heart cutter. Flip pancake and cook 1 minute.

Serve with butter, syrup, powdered sugar and raspberries.

Note: If mixture is too thick, add water until desired consistency is reached.

STEAMED GARLIC SHRIMP WITH VERMICELLI NOODLES

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

A garlic shrimp dish for special celebrations

BY LINDA GASSENHEIMER

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

With thoughts of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, here’s an Asian-inspired easy dinner to celebrate both. It’s made with jumbo shrimp and vermicelli noodles, also called rice noodles. The sauce from the shrimp is absorbed by the noodles as they steam together.

The entire meal is steamed on one plate. You don’t need a special steamer to make this dinner. Here are some ideas if you don’t have a steamer:

Use a roasting pan or large skillet with a rack or broiler pan. Cover tightly with foil if you do not have a lid for the pan.

Use a collapsible vegetable steaming rack and place in a skillet.

Another option is to place a rack or perforated foil pie plate upside down in a wok or other pan to keep plate elevated from the water.

Helpful hints

Any size shrimp can be used for the recipe.

Angel hair pasta can be used instead of vermicelli noodles. Cook them in boiling water first, then complete the recipe.

Three teaspoons minced garlic can be used instead of crushed garlic cloves.

Countdown

Soak vermicelli noodle.

Prepare steamer.

Sauté garlic in oil and remove to a plate.

Make sauce in the same pan.

Steam shrimp.

Shopping list

To buy: 3/4-pound peeled jumbo shrimp, 1 small package vermicelli noodles, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 small bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1/4-pound snow peas and 1 bunch scallions.

Staples: garlic, sugar.

STEAMED GARLIC SHRIMP WITH VERMICELLI NOODLES

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 ounces vermicelli rice noodles

1/4-pound snow peas steamed with shrimp

3/4-pound jumbo shrimp

4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use

5 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons sugar

2 scallions, sliced (about 1/3 cup)

Place vermicelli in a bowl of warm water. Soak vermicelli for about 10 minutes until softened. Drain and use scissors to cut the long noodles into 2 to 3 sections. Spread noodles on a large plate. Place snow peas on top of the noodles. Add the shrimp over the snow peas.

Heat 2 teaspoons sesame oil in a small saucepan. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute. Spoon garlic and oil over the shrimp. Add the soy sauce, water and sugar to the same saucepan. Heat until sugar is dissolved. Add remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil to the sauce. Set aside. Bring water to a boil in wok or large saucepan.

Add a steam basket over the water and place the plate on top. Cover with a lid and steam 10 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink. Remove the plate and spoon the sauce over the shrimp. Let soak in a minute and divide the ingredients between two dinner plates.

Yield 2 servings. Per serving: 498 calories (19% from fat), 10.4 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 41.8 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 3.1 fiber, 1082 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.