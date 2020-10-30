Pope names Catholic Church’s first African American cardinal

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALBERTO BRAMBILLA

BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS

Pope Francis named U.S. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory as the first African American cardinal, elevating a key voice for racial justice to the body that will elect the next head of the Catholic Church.

The appointment was one of 13 new cardinals announced by Francis during the Oct. 25 mass at St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

“With a very grateful and humble heart, I thank Pope Francis for this appointment which will allow me to work more closely with him in caring for Christ’s Church,” Gregory, who runs the important archdiocese of Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Former Atlanta archbishop

In recent months Gregory, 72, took a key role in calling for dialogue to reduce social tensions in the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd.

Before coming to Washington last year, he was the archbishop of Atlanta for over a decade and has worked closely with Black communities throughout his career.

In the early 2000s the U.S. was shaken by a series of sex abuse scandals committed by the clergy against children. Gregory was one of the leading voices demanding the church take a hardline approach.

Zero-tolerance approach

For decades, the crimes had been swept under the carpet and widespread cases across the globe tarnished the church’s reputation.

That zero-tolerance approach is one embraced by Francis and Gregory’s elevation sends a powerful message to the body that will choose the next leader of 1.3 billion Catholics.

Gregory took over the diocese once run by the disgraced Theodore McCarrick, who was ousted from the church and stripped of his cardinal title for sexual misconduct.