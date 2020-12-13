Plenty of music, food, diversity at Epcot’s holiday festival

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

FLORIDA COURIER

There’s no pandemic blues when you step foot on Disney.

As a matter of fact, the holiday season at Walt Disney World is a reassurance of all the love, joy, and happiness this time of the year brings us and our family. It’s a coping reassurance that’s needed more than ever this year.

Tasty holiday treats

Feel the magic and your taste buds starting at the Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays presented by Advent Health. The seasonal event takes families on a culinary trip, sampling holiday treats from across the world.

Guests can sample dishes such as Haupia, a Hawaiian coconut pudding, dulce de leche churros from Mexico and Moroccan-style beignets called sfenji.

Other themed sweets include a holiday fruit cake, snowball cookies, gingerbread milkshake and cocoa candy canes (yes, that’s a drink!).

Florida-based brews are also on the drink menu for the 21 and up crowd such as cinnamon cranberry orange wheat ale from the 81 Bay Brewing Co. in Tampa and blueberry peppercorn hard cider from 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg.

As Kartika Rodriguez, general manager for park operations at Epcot, told the Florida Courier, it’s something for everyone.

“We have a lot of great things that people can do as a family, as a unit, to stroll and just enjoy the space and that they have together.”

And if you really, really have a sweet tooth, take the kids or just yourself down the Epcot’s Holiday Cookie Stroll. Get five stamps at each stop from your stroll and receive a free Minnie Mouse peppermint cookie.

Joyful! performances

But what are the holidays without a little joy? Performances by the gospel, inspirational group, Joyful! keeps spirits uplifted through praise, song and dance.

Started in 2009, the group fuses R&B and gospel and bring a high-energy, inspirational musical performance to Disney’s talented live lineup. They perform everything from traditional Christmas carols to rap and Latin.

“We find often that our guests are shocked when they come here and actually see a gospel celebration of all of the Christian holidays as well as the cultural holidays happening right here,” said DaVonda Simmons, president and CEO of No Drama Entertainment and the leader of Joyful!

Simmons told the Florida Courier that the name of the group is exactly what they bring –joy. Simmons aspires to bring that to everyone who experiences them.

“Joyful! has a motto. Our motto for Christmas is ‘Remember, Jesus is the reason for the season,” said Simmons.

Joyful! A Celebration of the Season performs at Epcot for the festival.

Celebrating diversity and history

If you know where to look, you can also find Black culture at this year’s festival. Keep a lookout around the park and you’ll see Olaf from “Frozen’’ posing with a kinara, the candle handler that commemorates Kwanzaa.

Or go inside EPCOT’s World Showplace and peek at the mini replica of the Martin Luther King Jr. Washington memorial in Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s gingerbread city. The city pays homage to iconic U.S. landmarks like the MLK memorial, the U.S. Capitol and Washington monuments.

And speaking of Olaf, new this year is “Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition” a scavenger hunt for kids.

Keeping spirit alive

The pandemic has challenged Disney to reinvite its holiday joy, but it has never left. Rodriguez said the company is committed to keeping families uplifted and making them feel special.

“There’s the small things that really count. If they’re celebrating a birthday, we go out of our way to make sure we tell the happy birthday,” said Rodriguez. “We just do small things to tell them welcome and we’re so excited that they’re here and spending this time with us.

Next door at Magic Kingdom, proprietor, Debbi Sacleux, cosigns with her colleague.

“When you come into Walt Disney World, you step into the magic. It is the most happiest and magical place on earth,” said Sacleux. “We know all these things are going on and we know we have to be safe for our cast and our guests, but once you step into one of our Disney parks you escape from the world, you escape from all the stress and all the craziness that’s going on and just have fun with your family.”

This year at Magic Kingdom, guests can still experience the cavalcade of royal princesses and other beloved characters down Main Street. At least four Christmas themes will project across the magical castle during its nightly lights show.

The Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays is open through Dec. 31.