Park hopping returns to Disney World on Jan. 1

BY GABRIELLE RUSSON

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Starting Jan. 1, you can do something you haven’t done at Disney World since the pandemic reopening: Visit two theme parks in one day.

Disney is bringing back a modified park hopper option that requires visitors to make reservations for their first park and physically go to that park. At 2 p.m., however, they can head to any other Disney park for the rest of the day until that park closes without needing a second reservation.

“As we continue to operate in a responsible way, we are reintroducing the Park Hopper option so our guests have the opportunity to see and do more during their visit while we manage attendance and foster physical distancing,” Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori said.

How it works

It’s a major step in Disney’s phased-in reopening. The turnstiles first began turning again in mid-July, and guests were allowed to visit one park a day as long as they snagged advance reservations first.

Park hopping will be available for pass-holders and ticket-holders who have that option on their plans. Disney has been selling tickets with the park hopper option to prepare for the change.

If all the daily reservations are already booked for Hollywood Studios, home to Disney’s newest rides, a person could visit later in the afternoon. Or someone waking up early to ride attractions at Magic Kingdom could head to Epcot afterward and grab dinner or a drink.

This month, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said the Orlando parks are raising capacity from 25% to 35%. The return of park hopping is not increasing extra capacity beyond that.