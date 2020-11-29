Osceola tops county jobless rate in Florida with 10.4%

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released October unemployment figures on Nov. 20. The county numbers are not seasonally adjusted. A 6.5 percent statewide rate was seasonally adjusted.

Here is a breakdown of county unemployment rates:

  • Osceola County: 10.4 percent
  • Miami-Dade County: 8.8 percent
  • Orange County: 8.5 percent
  • Broward County: 7.3 percent
  • Polk County: 7.3 percent
  • Putnam County: 7.2 percent
  • Hamilton County: 6.8 percent
  • Hendry County: 6.7 percent
  • Citrus County: 6.5 percent
  • Lake County: 6.5 percent
  • Gadsden County: 6.4 percent
  • Hernando County: 6.1 percent
  • Madison County: 6.1 percent
  • Palm Beach County: 6.1 percent
  • St. Lucie County: 6.1 percent
  • Highlands County: 6 percent
  • Volusia County: 5.9 percent
  • Sumter County: 5.8 percent
  • Taylor County: 5.8 percent
  • Flagler County: 5.7 percent
  • Hillsborough County: 5.7 percent
  • Indian River County: 5.7 percent
  • Seminole County: 5.7 percent
  • Duval County: 5.6 percent
  • Marion County: 5.6 percent
  • Escambia County: 5.5 percent
  • Lee County: 5.5 percent
  • Pasco County: 5.5 percent
  • Columbia County: 5.3 percent
  • Hardee County: 5.3 percent
  • Charlotte County: 5.2 percent
  • Manatee County: 5.2 percent
  • Pinellas County: 5.2 percent
  • Brevard County: 5.1 percent
  • Collier County: 5.1 percent
  • Jefferson County: 5.1 percent
  • Leon County: 5.1 percent
  • Jackson County: 4.9 percent
  • Levy County: 4.9 percent
  • Sarasota County: 4.9 percent
  • Suwannee County: 4.9 percent
  • Liberty County: 4.8 percent
  • Bradford County: 4.7 percent
  • Gulf County: 4.7 percent
  • Washington County: 4.7 percent
  • Bay County: 4.6 percent
  • Calhoun County: 4.6 percent
  • Monroe County: 4.6 percent
  • Baker County: 4.5 percent
  • Franklin County: 4.5 percent
  • Okeechobee County: 4.5 percent
  • Dixie County: 4.4 percent
  • Alachua County: 4.3 percent
  • Martin County: 4.3 percent
  • Holmes County: 4.3 percent
  • Union County: 4.3 percent
  • Gilchrist County: 4.2 percent
  • Walton County: 4.2 percent
  • Clay County: 4.1 percent
  • Glades County: 4.1 percent
  • Nassau County: 4.1 percent
  • DeSoto County: 4 percent
  • Lafayette County: 4 percent
  • Okaloosa County: 3.8 percent
  • Santa Rosa County: 3.8 percent
  • St. Johns County: 3.7 percent
  • Wakulla County: 3.5 percent

Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

