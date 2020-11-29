Osceola tops county jobless rate in Florida with 10.4%

ADVERTISEMENT
NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released October unemployment figures on Nov. 20. The county numbers are not seasonally adjusted. A 6.5 percent statewide rate was seasonally adjusted.
Here is a breakdown of county unemployment rates:
- Osceola County: 10.4 percent
- Miami-Dade County: 8.8 percent
- Orange County: 8.5 percent
- Broward County: 7.3 percent
- Polk County: 7.3 percent
- Putnam County: 7.2 percent
- Hamilton County: 6.8 percent
- Hendry County: 6.7 percent
- Citrus County: 6.5 percent
- Lake County: 6.5 percent
- Gadsden County: 6.4 percent
- Hernando County: 6.1 percent
- Madison County: 6.1 percent
- Palm Beach County: 6.1 percent
- St. Lucie County: 6.1 percent
- Highlands County: 6 percent
- Volusia County: 5.9 percent
- Sumter County: 5.8 percent
- Taylor County: 5.8 percent
- Flagler County: 5.7 percent
- Hillsborough County: 5.7 percent
- Indian River County: 5.7 percent
- Seminole County: 5.7 percent
- Duval County: 5.6 percent
- Marion County: 5.6 percent
- Escambia County: 5.5 percent
- Lee County: 5.5 percent
- Pasco County: 5.5 percent
- Columbia County: 5.3 percent
- Hardee County: 5.3 percent
- Charlotte County: 5.2 percent
- Manatee County: 5.2 percent
- Pinellas County: 5.2 percent
- Brevard County: 5.1 percent
- Collier County: 5.1 percent
- Jefferson County: 5.1 percent
- Leon County: 5.1 percent
- Jackson County: 4.9 percent
- Levy County: 4.9 percent
- Sarasota County: 4.9 percent
- Suwannee County: 4.9 percent
- Liberty County: 4.8 percent
- Bradford County: 4.7 percent
- Gulf County: 4.7 percent
- Washington County: 4.7 percent
- Bay County: 4.6 percent
- Calhoun County: 4.6 percent
- Monroe County: 4.6 percent
- Baker County: 4.5 percent
- Franklin County: 4.5 percent
- Okeechobee County: 4.5 percent
- Dixie County: 4.4 percent
- Alachua County: 4.3 percent
- Martin County: 4.3 percent
- Holmes County: 4.3 percent
- Union County: 4.3 percent
- Gilchrist County: 4.2 percent
- Walton County: 4.2 percent
- Clay County: 4.1 percent
- Glades County: 4.1 percent
- Nassau County: 4.1 percent
- DeSoto County: 4 percent
- Lafayette County: 4 percent
- Okaloosa County: 3.8 percent
- Santa Rosa County: 3.8 percent
- St. Johns County: 3.7 percent
- Wakulla County: 3.5 percent
Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
