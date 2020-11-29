Osceola tops county jobless rate in Florida with 10.4%

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released October unemployment figures on Nov. 20. The county numbers are not seasonally adjusted. A 6.5 percent statewide rate was seasonally adjusted.

Here is a breakdown of county unemployment rates:

Osceola County: 10.4 percent

Miami-Dade County: 8.8 percent

Orange County: 8.5 percent

Broward County: 7.3 percent

Polk County: 7.3 percent

Putnam County: 7.2 percent

Hamilton County: 6.8 percent

Hendry County: 6.7 percent

Citrus County: 6.5 percent

Lake County: 6.5 percent

Gadsden County: 6.4 percent

Hernando County: 6.1 percent

Madison County: 6.1 percent

Palm Beach County: 6.1 percent

St. Lucie County: 6.1 percent

Highlands County: 6 percent

Volusia County: 5.9 percent

Sumter County: 5.8 percent

Taylor County: 5.8 percent

Flagler County: 5.7 percent

Hillsborough County: 5.7 percent

Indian River County: 5.7 percent

Seminole County: 5.7 percent

Duval County: 5.6 percent

Marion County: 5.6 percent

Escambia County: 5.5 percent

Lee County: 5.5 percent

Pasco County: 5.5 percent

Columbia County: 5.3 percent

Hardee County: 5.3 percent

Charlotte County: 5.2 percent

Manatee County: 5.2 percent

Pinellas County: 5.2 percent

Brevard County: 5.1 percent

Collier County: 5.1 percent

Jefferson County: 5.1 percent

Leon County: 5.1 percent

Jackson County: 4.9 percent

Levy County: 4.9 percent

Sarasota County: 4.9 percent

Suwannee County: 4.9 percent

Liberty County: 4.8 percent

Bradford County: 4.7 percent

Gulf County: 4.7 percent

Washington County: 4.7 percent

Bay County: 4.6 percent

Calhoun County: 4.6 percent

Monroe County: 4.6 percent

Baker County: 4.5 percent

Franklin County: 4.5 percent

Okeechobee County: 4.5 percent

Dixie County: 4.4 percent

Alachua County: 4.3 percent

Martin County: 4.3 percent

Holmes County: 4.3 percent

Union County: 4.3 percent

Gilchrist County: 4.2 percent

Walton County: 4.2 percent

Clay County: 4.1 percent

Glades County: 4.1 percent

Nassau County: 4.1 percent

DeSoto County: 4 percent

Lafayette County: 4 percent

Okaloosa County: 3.8 percent

Santa Rosa County: 3.8 percent

St. Johns County: 3.7 percent

Wakulla County: 3.5 percent

Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity