Original stars of ‘The Best Man’ on board for Peacock series

BY KARU F. DANIELS

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

Malcolm D. Lee’s beloved film “The Best Man” is finally getting revisited.

The celebrated director and cast are reuniting for a limited series at NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform.

According to Deadline, original film franchise stars Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Terrance Howard, Melissa Sousa and Harold Perrineau are all signed up to reprise their roles in the 10-episode series titled, “The Best Man: Final Chapters.”

First film in 1999

The series will follow the stories from the popular 1999 film and the 2013 sequel, “Best Man Holiday,’’ where Monica Calhoun’s character succumbed to cancer.

“Here we go! The band is back together!” Lee told the outlet Tuesday. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise.

“We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Last year, a long-gestating third installment of “The Best Man” film franchise was reportedly a go.

Some conflicts

Diggs, who played the role of Harper Stewart in the first two films, said there were some recent discussions about on making the next “Best Man” happen after the proposed “The Best Man Wedding,” was put on hold indefinitely due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences with the studio, Universal Pictures.

“I do think it will happen,” he said during The Talk’s Take 5 segment. “We’ve all been in discussions with the director, Malcolm Lee. [But], I think it might end up being a TV series, maybe on a streaming platform.”

Since “The Best Man” became a modern-day classic, Lee has produced and directed a string of films, including the blockbuster “Girls Trips” and Night School.

“The Best Man Holiday” producer Sean Daniel will serve as executive producers of the series alongside “Insecure” writer Dayna Lynne North and Lee.

No details on the production are currently available.