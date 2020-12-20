NFL to invite health-care workers to Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

TAMPA — Nobody can say for sure how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl 55, but healthcare workers will be among them.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said health-care workers will be invited to the league’s championship game Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium as guests to “honor and thank” them for their “extraordinary service during the pandemic.”

In a letter to Rob Higgins, the executive director of the Super Bowl 55 Host Committee, Goodell outlined the plan to present to owners at a meeting that began Wednesday.

“We currently are discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health-care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests,” Goodell wrote. “We know that over the past year, these front line workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude.’’