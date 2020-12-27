New ‘Abe’ book delivers fresh insights on Lincoln

ADVERTISEMENT

Review of “Abe: Abraham Lincoln In His Times’’ by David S. Reynolds. Penguin Press. 1,088 pages. $45.

B DR. GLENN ALTSCHULER

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Abraham Lincoln has been the subject of some 16,000 books, more than any historical figure other than Jesus Christ.

To date, according to David Reynolds (a professor at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, and the author of books about the American Renaissance, Walt Whitman, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and John Brown), no biography has set Lincoln in the context of the culture, high and low, sacred and secular, with which he was thoroughly immersed.

And, indeed, this lively book draws extensively on Reynolds’ encyclopedic knowledge of American popular culture in the 19th century. Reynolds analyzes Lincoln’s favorite texts, poems, plays, and songs; the lessons he learned from Euclidean geometry; the cases he tried as a circuit-riding lawyer; debates with political opponents; the humorists – Artemus Ward, Orpheus C. Kerr, and Petroleum V. Nasby – he enjoyed; and his attitude toward spiritualism.

‘An antislavery religion’

Many Americans, we learn, attributed the conflict over slavery to the incompatibility of the values of northern Puritans and southern Cavaliers. And, Reynolds writes, with 14 mentions of God, three references to prayer, and four quoted or paraphrased Bible passages, Lincoln’s now iconic Second Inaugural Address “definitively promoted an antislavery religion.”

In arguing that Lincoln shaped American culture to an extent few have foreseen, Reynolds at times gets ahead of his skis. Although Lincoln did not “overtly endorse free love or women’s rights,” Reynolds suggests that he “bore witness to great suffering produced by the marital inequities that generated these movements.”

No abolitionist

Reynolds asserts that the atmosphere of spectacle and sensationalism Phineas T. Barnum helped create (and that comparisons of Lincoln, who balanced himself between radicals and conservatives, to Charles Blondin, the tightrope performer) “aided his political rise.” And, he claims, Lincoln had a “stabilizing impact” on “some of the zanier aspects of spiritualism.”

Throughout “Abe,’’ Reynolds pays close attention to Lincoln’s views of slavery and race. In the 1840s and ‘50s, he reminds us, Lincoln opposed the extension of slavery to the territories, but was not an abolitionist.

He declared that he could see “no reason in the world why the negro is not entitled to all the natural rights enumerated in the Declaration of Independence,” rejected the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision, and criticized the Fugitive Slave Law.

But he also indicated that Americans were legally obligated to return runaway slaves and that his “own feelings will not admit” of “making blacks politically and socially our equals,” allowing them to vote, serve as jurors, hold public office, or marry white people.

Long-term goal

A member of the American Colonization Society, Lincoln told a delegation of African Americans in 1862 that he thought it best, following emancipation, for them to leave the United States.

That said, Reynolds vehemently denies that Lincoln was a racist. Below his “veil of moderation and caution,” he writes, “lurked a leftist abolitionist” whose long-term goal was citizenship for Black people.

As a Whig and Republican candidate and officeholder, and as president, Reynolds maintains, Lincoln realized that to avoid further enflaming an already enflamed political culture, he had to take moderate public positions, refuse to act until and unless the American people were ready, and then make sure to use constitutional means to enact his policies.

Lincoln’s racial attitudes remain hotly contested by historians.

Most of them, I suspect, will disagree with Reynolds’ claim that the president “came to adopt some of John Brown’s methods, which by 1864 struck him as desirable and defensible,” including “John Brown-like action to speed up emancipation.”

Nor will they agree that, although “on the surface,” Lincoln’s plan for Reconstruction seemed more conservative than that of the Congressional Radical Republicans,” he would have “set the stage” for a united nation, “with a reconstructed South based on freedom and justice” for African Americans.

Historians’ viewpoints

From the other side of the ideological spectrum, historians will question assumptions that Lincoln did not act in advance of a consensus and sought, above all, to preserve the Union.

They will cite, as evidence, his opposition to the Mexican War; refusal to accept compromise proposals designed to prevent secession; imposition of a draft; enlistment of African Americans in the U.S. Army; and decision to issue the Emancipation Proclamation.

And yet, virtually all historians, including David Reynolds, will endorse the proposition that great leaders are not only attuned to and constrained by public opinion, but seek to shape it as well.

And that Abraham Lincoln, perhaps the greatest president of the United States, knew when to hold ‘em, when to fold ‘em, and when to raise the stakes.

Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.