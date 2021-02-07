Netflix, HBO and Beyoncé lead NAACP Image Award nominations

BY CHRISTI CARRAS
LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS
The NAACP has revealed this year’s nominees for its annual Image Awards, celebrating the work of artists of color and those ad-vocating for social justice through art.
On Feb. 2, actress-singer Anika Noni Rose, actress-singer Chloe Bailey, actress Erika Alexander, actor-dancer Nicco Annan and actor-singer T.C. Carson joined forces to announce the 2021 contenders on Instagram.
Netflix leads this year’s film and TV nominations with 48 — including multiple nods for award-season heavyweights “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — followed by HBO with 25. In the music categories, Beyoncé is out front with six nominations, including female artist.
The 2021 NAACP Image Awards will air March 27 at 8 p.m. on BET. Here’s the list of nominees:
TELEVISION
Comedy Series
“#blackAF” (Netflix)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Grown-ish” (Freeform)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“The Last O.G.” (TBS)
Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” (ABC) Cedric the Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)
Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Idris Elba – “In the Long Run” (Starz)
Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)
Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)
Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)
Yara Shahidi – “Grownish” (Freeform)
Drama Series
“All Rise” (CBS)
“Bridgerton” (Netflix)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Keith David – “Greenleaf” (OWN)
Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)
Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)
Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)
Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
MUSIC
New Artist
Chika – “High Rises” (Warner Records)
Doja Cat – “Say So” (RCA Records/Kemosabe)
D Smoke – “Black Habits” (WoodWorks Records / Empire)
Give on – “When It’s All Said and Done” (Epic Records)
Skip Marley – “Higher Place” (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)
Male Artist
Big Sean – “Detroit 2” (Def Jam Recordings/ G.O.O.D. Music)
Black Thought – “Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able” (Republic Records)
Charlie Wilson – “All of My Love” (P Music Group/ BMG)
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Republic Records)
John Legend – “Bigger Love” (Columbia Records)
Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade” (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
Jazmine Sullivan – “Lost One” (RCA Records)
Ledisi – “Anything for You” (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
Alicia Keys – “Alicia” (RCA Records)
Album
“Alicia” – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)
“b7” – Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)
“Bigger Love” – John Legend (Columbia Records)
“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)
“The Wild Card” – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
FILM
Motion Picture
“Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
Actor in a Motion Picture
Anthony Mackie – “The Banker” (Apple)
Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)
Will Smith – “Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Actress in a Motion Picture
Issa Rae – “The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)
Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)
Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note” (Focus Features)
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)