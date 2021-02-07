Netflix, HBO and Beyoncé lead NAACP Image Award nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHRISTI CARRAS

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

The NAACP has revealed this year’s nominees for its annual Image Awards, celebrating the work of artists of color and those ad-vocating for social justice through art.

On Feb. 2, actress-singer Anika Noni Rose, actress-singer Chloe Bailey, actress Erika Alexander, actor-dancer Nicco Annan and actor-singer T.C. Carson joined forces to announce the 2021 contenders on Instagram.

Netflix leads this year’s film and TV nominations with 48 — including multiple nods for award-season heavyweights “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — followed by HBO with 25. In the music categories, Beyoncé is out front with six nominations, including female artist.

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards will air March 27 at 8 p.m. on BET. Here’s the list of nominees:

TELEVISION

Comedy Series

“#blackAF” (Netflix)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” (ABC) Cedric the Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Idris Elba – “In the Long Run” (Starz)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “Grownish” (Freeform)

Drama Series

“All Rise” (CBS)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Keith David – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

MUSIC

New Artist

Chika – “High Rises” (Warner Records)

Doja Cat – “Say So” (RCA Records/Kemosabe)

D Smoke – “Black Habits” (WoodWorks Records / Empire)

Give on – “When It’s All Said and Done” (Epic Records)

Skip Marley – “Higher Place” (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)

Male Artist

Big Sean – “Detroit 2” (Def Jam Recordings/ G.O.O.D. Music)

Black Thought – “Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able” (Republic Records)

Charlie Wilson – “All of My Love” (P Music Group/ BMG)

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Republic Records)

John Legend – “Bigger Love” (Columbia Records)

Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade” (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Lost One” (RCA Records)

Ledisi – “Anything for You” (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Alicia Keys – “Alicia” (RCA Records)

Album

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

“b7” – Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)

“Bigger Love” – John Legend (Columbia Records)

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

“The Wild Card” – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

FILM

Motion Picture

“Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Actor in a Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – “The Banker” (Apple)

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Will Smith – “Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Actress in a Motion Picture

Issa Rae – “The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)

Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)