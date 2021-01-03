Miami Dolphins Foundation distributed more than 19,400 meals in December

ADVERTISEMENT

MIAMI GARDENS – The Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program distributed 19,423 meals to the South Florida community through a series of distributions from Dec. 17 through Dec. 23. In total, the program distributed 45,038 meals during the holiday season in collaboration with Football UNITES community partners, local minority-owned restaurants and team partners.

The food relief program, led by Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel, is a year-long, multimillion-dollar commitment that addresses record unemployment and food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19.

These initiatives are oin addition to the 25,615 Thanksgiving meals distributed through in November. To date, the program has distributed 296,861 meals in its continuous effort to impact the South Florida community.

“The Miami Dolphins are committed to addressing long-term critical needs of food insecurity and employment through our Food Relief Program, especially during the holidays,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “We appreciate the hard work and support of our community and

business partners to provide healthy and nutritious meals throughout South Florida during these unprecedented times.”

Days of distributions

Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program holiday distribution events included:

Thursday, Dec. 17: Partnered with HairClub and South Florida Seniors in Action to distribute 1,000 meals catered by local minority-owned restaurants The Licking and Groovin’ Bean to South Florida senior citizens in Miami Beach.

Saturday, Dec. 19-Sunday, Dec. 20: The Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program organized the #DolphinsMeals Holiday Weekend Blitz sponsored by Truist in collaboration with 16 local minority-owned restaurants and 15 organizational partners and communities to distribute 6,000 meals across the South Florida tri-county area.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: In partnership with Centerplate and Sysco South Florida, the program joined by Dolphins alumnus Philip Wheeler distributed 6,500 meals to the South Florida community at Hard Rock Stadium. The meals were prepared and catered by Centerplate, the team’s food, beverage and retail partner.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: The Miami Dolphins program, joined by Dolphins Senior VP of Special Projects & Alumni Relations Nat Moore and alumnus Shawn Wooden, partnered with Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins to distribute 500 meals catered by Ackees Jamaican Cuisine at the South Dade Government Center.