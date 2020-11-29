Megan Thee Stallion addresses shooting and more on ‘Good News’

ADVERTISEMENT

BY MIKAEL WOOD

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

“Good News” is here.

Near the end of a year in which she’s dominated pop culture — yet also faced trouble she likely couldn’t have imagined just a few months ago — Megan Thee Stallion released her long-awaited debut album on Nov. 20.

The 17-track set opens with the bouncy “Shots Fired,” which appears to address the rapper Tory Lanez, who Megan says shot her after a party in July in the Hollywood Hills.

“I know you want the clout, so I ain’t saying y’all name,” Megan raps in the track, which also asks the listener to imagine someone “lying about shooting a real bitch.” (Last week, Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges connected to the incident.)

Activist too

Elsewhere on “Good News,” Megan – a 25-year-old Houston native who quickly rose to fame thanks to her sharp wit, dexterous rhymes and assured social media know-how —collaborates with Da Baby, City Girls, SZA, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Young Thug; producers featured on the LP include Cool & Dre, Tay Keith, Juicy J, Mustard, J.R. Rotem and Megan’s longtime creative partner Lil Ju.

“Good News” follows a pair of Hot 100-topping singles in “Savage,” a remix of Megan’s swaggering hip-hop hit co-starring her fellow Houstonian Beyonce, and “WAP,” Megan’s ultra-raunchy duet with Cardi B that set a record for the most streams racked up in a song’s opening week.

Last month she performed on “Saturday Night Live,” where she called attention to Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky, and published an op-ed in The New York Times in which she detailed the ways in which “Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”