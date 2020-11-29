LOOKING LIKE AMERICA

ADVERTISEMENT

President-elect’s Cabinet picks include Black woman with long history as diplomat.

FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS

Linda Thomas-Greenfield has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She would be the seventh woman and second Black woman to hold the position.

Susan Rice served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama.

In 2017, Thomas-Greenfield retired from a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service after serving as ambassador to Liberia. She has held diplomatic postings around the world and served as the assistant secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017.

She is one of the nominees Biden announced this week for his administration. Thomas-Greenfield also is the first woman of color nominated for a Cabinet job by Biden.

“My mother taught me to lead with the power of kindness and compassion to make the world a better place,” she said in a tweet Monday. “I’ve carried that lesson with me throughout my career in Foreign Service – and, if confirmed, will do the same as Ambassador to the United Nations.”

Other Cabinet picks

Other nominees for Biden’s Cabinet include Avril Haines for director of national intelligence, Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas for secretary of Homeland Security, Jake Sullivan for national security adviser and John Kerry for special presidential envoy for climate.

Biden had said he sought a diverse Cabinet that “looks like America.’’

Haines would be director of national intelligence. She is the former deputy director of the CIA. Mayorkas would be the first Latino secretary for Homeland Security.

He introduced his picks on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden also chose Janet Yellen to become Treasury secretary, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve. If confirmed, Yellen would be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary.