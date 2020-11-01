Legendary gospel singer Bishop Rance Allen dies

ADVERTISEMENT

COMPILED BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen has died at age 71.

Allen died around 3 a.m. Oct. 31 while recovering from a medical procedure at Heartland ProMedica in Sylvania, Ohio, according to a joint statement from his wife, Ellen, and manager Toby Jackson.

Allen is known for leading the Rance Allen Group, which he formed in the late 1960s with his brothers Tom and Steve. Under the Stax label, the group delivered a number of popular albums.

The group’s signature song over the years has been “Something About the Name Jesus’’ featuring Kirk Franklin.

Rance Allen was born in Monroe in 1948 and moved to Toledo Ohio in 1989.

He had been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards and had performed for former President Barack Obama at a White House Celebration of Gospel Music.

Allen was the senior pastor of New Bethel Church of God in Christ in Toledo. In November 2011, he was elevated to the office of bishop in the Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction.

In 2018, the bishop collaborated with Snoop Dogg on the song “Blessing Me Again,” as part of the rapper’s 2018 gospel album “Bible of Love.’’

He is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 50 years. A private ceremony will be held.