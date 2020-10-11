Kanye West reports financials in filing for his presidential run

ADVERTISEMENT

BY SOPHIE ALEXANDER

BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS

Kanye West reported his financial assets and liabilities in an October filing to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics as part of his run for president.

The rapper said his largest asset is fashion company Yeezy LLC, worth “over $50 million,” according to the document.

The firm’s apparel and footwear arms are also listed to be worth more than $50 million each. Last year, Bank of America Corp. valued just the sneaker side of Yeezy at as much as $3 billion, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg.

Announced in July

The value of his stakes in Adidas AG and Nike Inc. are worth as much as $50 million and $25 million, respectively, the filing shows. West also lists liabilities of up to $100 million, the bulk of which are made up of various mortgages.

West announced his run for president via Twitter in July, though he hasn’t secured a spot on the ballot in many states. He has qualified to appear in at least 12 states, including Mississippi and Vermont.

Earlier this year, his personal accountant, David Choi, provided an unaudited balance sheet that pegs the rapper’s net worth at $3.15 billion, with the bulk of his fortune tied to Bank of America’s Yeezy valuation, which was done before the pandemic shook up the global economy.

Business Insider reported West’s financials disclosure earlier.