Jakari Young to become Daytona’s first Black police chief

ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Daytona Beach Police Deputy Chief Jakari Young, 42, has been named the city’s next police chief.

Young will be sworn in on Friday, Nov. 6, at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of City Hall, 301 S. Ridgewood Ave. Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry will administer the oath.

Young becomes the city’s first African American police chief and its 17th chief since 1919. Young has served as the department’s deputy chief since 2017 and has been a member of the command staff for the past six years, according to a statement posted on the city’s website.

The Daytona Beach Police Department has an annual budget of $40 million and employs 256 sworn officers and 60 civilian employees.

“I believe Jakari’s the right choice to serve as Daytona Beach’s next police chief. He knows our community, has a stellar track record and has the respect of his peers. He has established himself as a competent law enforcement professional and is well qualified to lead our department,” said City Manager James Chisholm.

Young will replace Police Chief Craig Capri, who is retiring after a 30-year career. Capri has been police chief since 2017.

“I would like to thank our City Manager James Chisholm for providing me this opportunity,” Young said. “I am extremely humbled and honored to lead this great organization. The dedication, commitment and professionalism displayed by the men and women of this department is second to none, and I couldn’t be any prouder to be their leader.

“I am also extremely excited to be able to continue to both serve and partner with our 68,000 plus residents and business owners on a daily basis while executing 21st century policing strategies to both reduce and prevent crime,’’ Young added.

Young holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree from Bethune-Cookman University in Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice Administration, respectively.

He is married with three children.