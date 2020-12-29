Jack ‘Cy’ McClairen, legendary B-CU player, coach, administrator dies at 89

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Jack “Cy’’ McClairen, Bethune-Cookman University’s legendary player, coach and

administrator, died Monday morning at age 89.

McClairen spent 55 years with the Daytona Beach institution in various capacities, including student athlete, basketball coach, football coach, athletics director and assistant athletics director. He retired from B-CU in 2016.

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, he was a star athlete at Bethune-Cookman in football,

basketball and track and field.

He played basketball with the school’s all-time leading scorer, Albert Cheney, who went on to be a legendary coach at Temple University.

In football, McClairen also caught the famous game-winning touchdown against archrival Florida A&M in a 1952 homecoming game.

After graduating from Bethune-Cookman, he spent time playing professional football and two years in the U.S. Army.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 26 th round of the NFL draft. He was the first-ever player from Bethune-Cookman to be drafted.

In 1957, he had 46 receptions for the Steelers and was named to the Pro Bowl.

During his coaching career, he headed Bethune-Cookman’s basketball and football programs. In basketball, he had over 300 wins.

“The world has lost a Hall of Famer. I am merely one of the thousands of people whose lives have been significantly impacted directly by this man as a coach, father figure, leader and friend. The Wildcat Nation and beyond pauses in prayer to simply say, Thank You God for Jack ‘Cy’ McClairen,’ ’’ said B-CU’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lynn Thompson.

A full story on Jack “Cy’’ McClairen’s life and legacy will appear in the Dec. 31 issue of the Daytona Times.