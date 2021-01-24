Immense in arts and culture at Epcot’s Festival of the Arts

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

FLORIDA COURIER

In a time where celebration of diversity is needed more than ever in our country, Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orlando has been doing its part with the fifth annual Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts.

The festival started on Jan. 8 and ends on Feb. 22. Over 100 artists are participating in the festival this year. Visitors, young and old are bound to fall in love all over again with their favorite Disney characters, preserved in canvas paints.

“One of the things I love about this particular festival is that it’s a great combination of visual, culinary and performing arts all coming together,” Kartika Rodriguez, general manager for park operations at EPCOT, told the Florida Courier.

Carmen Smith, the executive creative development inclusive strategies of Disney Parks, echoed Rodriguez.

“Epcot truly celebrates the world in a very authentic way, telling stories about people from every walk of life,” said Smith. “And when that happens, magic happens.

Become the art

Epcot has also embraced the TikTok and Instagram age. There are opportunities to be part of the art, with life-sized photo ops, which feature some of the world’s most iconic paintings and apparently go well with social media filters.

Safety from COVID-19 continues to be the primary factor for Disney. Hand sanitation stations and social distancing spacing are around every corner.

Foodie lover spot

And what is a visit to Epcot without the food? The park is a dream spot for the foodie lover.

Visitors can taste unique, cultural flavors from around the world in 15 studios set up throughout the park, without even stamping their passport!

For sushi lovers, there is the sushi donut, inspired by Japan, which has salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed, with wasabi aïoli, sriracha and eel sauce.

Or try your taste buds at the Taco de Chocolate of Mexico, which is basically a chocolate candy shell taco with Mexican Chocolate Mousse. The Moroccan section of the park also offers its own version of the chocolate mousse.

“Our culinary team and beverage team continue each year to raise the bar,” said Rodriguez. “They’ve taken bold ingredients and beautiful colors and mixed it with their technique, and the finished result is absolutely fabulous.

Jazz festival coming

Another festival to look forward to at Epcot is the “The Soul of Jazz: an American Adventure.’’ Inspired by Disney Pixar’s newest movie, “Soul,’’ starring Jamie Foxx, the exhibit will explore the colorful history of America’s music.

Jazz stops will include New Orleans, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Juan.

Disney is working hard to showcase the authenticity of the exhibit. The company is working with some of the top jazz museums across this country on this project.

“Jazz is the story of America,” Smith said. “It unites people from every walk of life. It’s a living, breathing art form that’s always evolving and always changing.”

The exhibit will premiere just in time for Black History Month in February.