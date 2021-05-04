Ice cream made with love for Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Few relationships areas special as a bond between a mother and her child. There is often so much laughter, so much love and so many good times spent around food and family over the years.

From trying new foods together and cooking lessons at a young age to time-honored family recipes, there are few things better than mom’s cooking.

This Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Creamwas created with mothers in mind. It’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious, especially when it’s made with fresh ingredients right at home for a perfect addition to Mother’s Day festivities.

This ice cream features the rich tartness of frozen fruit and a sweet creaminess from the coconut milk. The two flavors of ice cream create a unique combination that’s out-of-this-world delicious.

To make the Berry Ice Cream, blend 2 pounds of frozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth then freeze for four hours.

To make the Coconut Ice Cream, beat 2 cups of whipping cream in a mixer until stiff peaks form. In a bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup of the whipped cream. Whisk then add remaining whipped cream and whisk until combined. Place in a dish and freeze for four hours.

Once properly chilled, both ice creams are ready to scoop and serve. Garnish with mint leaves for an extra pop of color, if desired.

Enjoy adelightful treat with your mom as you make memories year after year. This time it may be mom’s turn to ask for the recipe.

Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream

Yield: 11 cups

Berry ice cream

2pounds frozen berries (such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries)

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

1tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon salt

Coconut ice cream

2cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup coconut milk

½ teaspoon salt

Mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

To make berry ice cream: In blender, pulsefrozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth, scraping down sides.

Pour mixture into 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set.

To make coconut ice cream: In large mixing bowl, beatwhipping cream until stiff peaks form.

In medium bowl, whisksweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream andwhisk until combined.

Pour into 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set.

Scoop desired amount of each ice cream into bowls to serve. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired.