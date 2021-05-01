Grier plans to honor himself in fall ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

FLORIDA COURIER

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier is not waiting for anyone to give him his flowers. The “In Living Color’’ star says he has created an annual acting award called The David to be awarded to himself. Grier announced the news about his custom award on Twitter on April 26.

The David

Actor, comedian David Alan Grier has created an annual acting award called The David to award himself “for his best work done by himself,” the 64-year-old tweeted.

He followed up with another tweet saying, “When the masses refuse to recognize one’s brilliance, award thy self.”

Grier said the awards aren’t until September unless he “changed his mind” in the “near or distant future at an undetermined time and date.”

His own host

He also added that he will be the host and musical guest.

It’s not confirmed whether Grier is serious or joking, nonetheless fans are looking forward to the show. The Tony-award nominated actor is an NAACP Image Award recipient.

He is known for his work alongside former “In Living Color’’ co-star Jamie Foxx and currently with Foxx in Netflix’s “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.’’