Funeral for state’s first Black justice set for Saturday

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Joseph Hatchett, the first Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court, died April 30 at age 88.

Appointed by Gov. Reubin Askew in 1975, he served until 1979 when President Jimmy Carter named him as a federal appeals court judge.

In 1999, he left the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and became a partner with the Akerman law firm in Tallahassee.

Hatchett was to lie in state in the Florida Supreme Court’s rotunda on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A funeral service was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee. He will be buried Monday in Dunedin.

FAMU, Howard grad

The Clearwater native graduated from Florida A&M University in 1954 and earned a law degree from Howard University in 1959.

Hatchett opened a private practice in Daytona Beach, where he practiced criminal, civil, administrative, and civil rights law in state and federal courts.

He was appointed as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Florida. In 1966, Hatchett was appointed assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

In 1967, he was designated first assistant United States attorney. In 1971, he was appointed United States magistrate for the Middle District of Florida.

Hatchett defended his seat on Florida Supreme Court in 1976 and became the first Black to win a statewide contested election in the 20th century, which was the last contested election for the state’s high court.

“Florida A&M University (FAMU) has lost a great son in the passing of Justice Joseph Hatchett,” said Dr. Larry Robinson, president.

“He went from FAMU to the Supreme Court of Florida during a stellar legal career. I was honored that Judge Hatchett swore me in as the 12th president of FAMU. More importantly, his legacy has paved the way for many in the legal profession. He will be greatly missed.”

Hatchett was preceded in death by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.