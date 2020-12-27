Ford recalls 33,228 new vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

BY PHOEBE WALL HOWARD

DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS

Ford Motor Co. recalled 33,228 new vehicles during Christmas week in North America for possible burn risk and power loss, including vehicles sometimes used as hotel and airport shuttles and ambulances.

The 2021 Ford E-Series vans with a 7.3-liter engine may have insulation under the engine cover that fails to extend over the whole area as intended, allowing heat from the engine to

make the engine cover too hot. The situation may be exacerbated in vans modified with “stationary elevated idle control or battery charge protect.”

Direct contact with the engine cover in the passenger compartment may cause burns to the driver or front passenger, Ford said.

Unaware of injuries

Ford said in a news release it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected: Approximately 29,344 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 2,412 in Canada, all built at Ohio Assembly Plant from May 11, 2019, to Nov. 13, 2020, Ford said.

The fix: Dealers will check the engine cover for gaps between the rubber seal and the insulation and, if needed, install insulation patches in the right and left inner lower corners of the engine cover. The dealer will also update the powertrain calibration for heat management under certain elevated idle conditions.

Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator

Ford recalled select 2020- 21 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles because motor mount fasteners may loosen and disconnect from the engine, which could kill power.

The automaker said it is unaware of accidents or injuries related to the flaw.

Affected: Approximately 1,405 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 65 in Canada and two in Mexico, all built at the Chicago Assembly Plant July 28-30, 2020.

The fix: Dealers will replace the right-hand motor mount fasteners.

CEO commitment

Ford CEO Jim Farley said when he assumed the leadership role that the company has renewed its commitment to quality and quality review.

“We must and will turn around our automotive operations and compete like a challenger. We have to improve product quality and make it a reason to choose Ford,” he told employees Oct. 1.

“We will benchmark against the best. Drive decisions through vehicle and customer data. We are going to reduce costs and address under performing businesses. Customers will not pay for waste. Bottom line: Our goal is to improve revenue, margin, free cash flow and our brand image every year.’’

In November, the Ford Explorer was named one of the lowest scoring models from any

manufacturer in the annual auto reliability survey from Consumer Reports. Owners complained of transmission, engine and electrics issues. Lincoln didn’t fare well, either.

The troubled launch of Explorer and Lincoln Aviator was blamed for disappointing earnings in 2019.