Floridian Rick Ross links up with docs

Instant healthcare launches in Florida

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Jetdoc, a digital healthcare platform that connects people with a licensed healthcare professional in minutes, announced a strategic partnership last month with Florida-based rapper and entrepreneur William Leonard Roberts II, known professionally as “Rick Ross.” Ross has signed on as an equity partner, advisor and spokesperson.

Founded by healthcare veteran and entrepreneur Tommy Duncan, Jetdoc provides affordable virtual healthcare with instant access to telehealth sessions with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, according to a company statement.

The cost: $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit, or a $10 unlimited monthly membership.

Jetdoc members will also receive a free discount prescription card for up to 85 percent off retail prices for prescription medication at most major retailer pharmacies.

Now in Florida

The Jetdoc app is now undergoing testing, but it is servicing patients only in Florida. The app will officially launch in additional states in early 2021.

Jetdoc’s national rollout will include an exclusive early access promotion on their website for free virtual doctor visits for first and early adopters.

Health care businessman

Jetdoc works to alleviate patients’ financial burdens as well as to improve access to preventative and urgent care, according to Jetdoc CEO Duncan.

“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Duncan, a second-generation health care entrepreneur.

A Detroit native, Duncan’s parents worked and invested in a Black hospital. They also owned a managed care company – a group of doctors, hospitals and other providers who work together to meet health care needs.

“Ultimately the business went into bankruptcy, and my family lost everything that they had built trying to support Black people and provide health care for our people,” Duncan remembered.

He says as a youth, he and his parents “had conversation about health care and Black people” at the breakfast table in the morning.

Using his knowledge

So when the Affordable Healthcare Act, popularly known as Obamacare was passed in 2010, Duncan jumped in. He leveraged his knowledge and understanding of health care to help people get good health coverage.

His company did well, insuring more than 50,000 people. Still, that didn’t prevent him from having health challenges himself.

“I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care,” he explained. “I decided about a year ago that now is the time to make (proper health care) available to everybody. And technology helps do that.”

Ross onboard

“So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”

Ross will appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads and other promotional activations.

Taking control

“I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle,” explained Ross, who has had his own health challenges, including obesity, bad sleep habits, seizures, and what he has called “a near-death experience.”

“Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands,” Ross said.

‘Somebody make that call’

He is particularly hopeful that Jetdoc will help Black men.

“Being a Black male, growing up in our community, you go without being pampered…you may take an injury, you may suffer…you don’t even discuss that with your buddies,” Ross admitted. “You are most definitely not going to a doctor.

“It could be deeper that that. But this is the way we change that, by having a doctor at your fingertips. And somebody could make that call for you.

“I know my sister would make that call for me. My daughter would make that call.

“That’s what we need to establish right now amongst every household…Everybody in my household can use that (Jetdoc) account,” he concluded.

The right time

The Jetdoc launch comes at a critical historical moment.

More than 12 million Americans have lost health insurance coverage due to job losses related to COVID-19. The impact has been greatest on people of color, who statistically face steeper barriers to gaining access to affordable and reliable healthcare.

Telehealth – consulting health care professionals by videoconferencing on smartphones, tablets or computers – has become an acceptable method of accessing medical professionals and health care solutions.

Jetdoc could define the future of medicine as consumers and healthcare providers discover the convenience, efficiency and safety of high-quality virtual care.

For more information and to join Jetdoc’s early access list, go to Jetdoc.com. You can download the app for free from Apple’s App Store or Google Play for Android phones. Connect with the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.