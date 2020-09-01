Florida Department of Health Issues Daily Update on COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. Today, data reported to DOH shows there has been a steady decline in the number of reported Florida resident deaths who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19. The third week of July compared to the third week of August, shows a nearly 70 percent decrease in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Today, Florida had the eighteenth straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases.

Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are 2,583 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 reported deaths – 5 occurred yesterday, August 29. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 12:45 p.m., there are 3,792 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Test results for more than 60,000 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, August 29. On August 29, 5.14 percent of new cases** tested positive.

To date, there are a total of 621,586 Florida cases*** with 11,119 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since August 29, the death of fourteen Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Dade, Hillsborough, Marion, Okaloosa, Pasco and Putnam counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

To date, 4,682 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report separates case line data in a separate PDF. The case line data report is available here. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here. The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents 614,753 Confirmed by DOH 22,195 Tested by private labs 592,558 Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state* 8 Deaths 11,114 Cases in Non-Florida Residents 6,833 Confirmed by DOH 238 Tested by private labs 6,575