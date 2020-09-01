Florida Department of Health Issues Daily Update on COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. Today, data reported to DOH shows there has been a steady decline in the number of reported Florida resident deaths who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19. The third week of July compared to the third week of August, shows a nearly 70 percent decrease in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths.
Today, Florida had the eighteenth straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases.
Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are 2,583 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 reported deaths – 5 occurred yesterday, August 29. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 12:45 p.m., there are 3,792 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Test results for more than 60,000 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, August 29. On August 29, 5.14 percent of new cases** tested positive.
To date, there are a total of 621,586 Florida cases*** with 11,119 deaths related to COVID-19.
Since August 29, the death of fourteen Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Dade, Hillsborough, Marion, Okaloosa, Pasco and Putnam counties.
Florida long-term care facility data:
- The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.
- The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
- To date, 4,682 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.
In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report separates case line data in a separate PDF. The case line data report is available here. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here. The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.
More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.
|Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents
|614,753
|Confirmed by DOH
|22,195
|Tested by private labs
|592,558
|Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases
|FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state*
|8
|Deaths
|11,114
|Cases in Non-Florida Residents
|6,833
|Confirmed by DOH
|238
|Tested by private labs
|6,575
|Total Cases Overview
|621,586
|Traveled
|4,752
|Contact with confirmed case
|204,302
|Travel & contact with confirmed case
|5,004
|Unknown and Under Investigation
|400,695
For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
- Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.
- This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all tests, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
- Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.
More Information on COVID-19
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
