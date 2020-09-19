FAMU named highest-ranking public HBCU in U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO FLORIDA COURIER

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is again the highest-ranked public historically Black college and university (HBCU), according to U.S News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges ranking of Top Public Universities.

FAMU ranked 117 among top public universities, up from No. 123 a year ago. The next highest ranked public HBCU lands at 136.

“Our rankings reflect the university’s commitment to student success and our motto “Excellence with Caring,”’ said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., who has set a goal of elevating FAMU to one of the nation’s top 100 public universities.

“Rankings are important barometers, but it is impossible to measure the hard work of everyone on our team and the impacts of our students throughout their careers.”

Top public HBCU

Among the Top 10 HBCUs, FAMU is tied for seventh, behind private schools, Spelman, Howard, Xavier, Tuskegee, Morehouse and Hampton University. In the HBCU category, FAMU is tied as the top public HBCU.

FAMU Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson said the rankings illustrate “what we can do with a focused plan and improved investment, both of which are critical to our success.”

“It is a statement about a joint effort between our board and the president to establish and stick with key priorities,” Lawson added.