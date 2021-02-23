FAMU MMERI to host another ‘Conversations on Cannabis’ on Feb. 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida A&M University (FAMU) Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) will host its sixth episode of “Conversations on Cannabis’’ with a virtual forum at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, featuring three physicians who use medical marijuana as part of their practice.

The episode will be streamed on Streamyard and Facebook live, beginning at noon with introduction of the panel, featuring Angela Ledbetter, MD, Janice Vaughn-Knox, MD and Genester Wilson-King, MD.

Ledbetter, who is a board-certified emergency medicine physician, is especially passionate about bringing health and wellness to the Black community. Her goals of creating a healthier Black community and bringing wellness to people through natural healthcare through cannabis.

Vaughn-Knox, who is a board-certified anesthesiologist, is certified by the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine as a Cannabinoid Medicine specialist, brings her expertise, experience and knowledge of cannabis therapeutics to help cure and relieve symptoms of chronic disease that traditional medicine has failed to conquer.

Wilson-King, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, is a member of the Board of Directors for the Society of Cannabis Clinicians, the state of Florida representative for Doctors for Cannabis Regulation and provides expert opinions for cannabis legal cases.

“Cannabis as medicine has increasingly become a subject of interest and discussion at dinner tables, family gatherings and among patients and their physicians,” said MMERI Director Patricia Green-Powell, Ph.D. “FAMU’s MMERI is proud to be entrusted by the Florida Legislature to educate Florida’s minority communities and the state’s diverse populations about this important issue.”

The “Conversations on Cannabis’’ virtual forum is designed to educate, learn and talk with Floridians about the basics of marijuana for medical use and the unlawful use of marijuana. This month’s conversation will focus on cannabis and how it’s used as a medical treatment.

In this forum, host Heidi Otway will facilitate a consumer-focused conversation about medical marijuana and how cannabis impacts the body through medicine.

To submit questions and register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2Nomi0B and to learn about the MMERI program, visit mmeri.famu.edu