FAMU among HBCUs to receive COVID-19 aid from Congress

BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Florida University A&M University (FAMU) will be among the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) slated to receive funds through the Omnibus Appropriations and Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act.

The HBCU Capital Finance Debt Relief Act is included in the end-of-the-year omnibus spending bill.

The HBCU Capital Financing Loan program provides some $1.34 billion in relief to HBCUs. FAMU is to receive $111 million in debt forgiveness as part of the federal coronavirus relief package adopted this week by Congress.

The funds include $56 million in construction financing for the central energy plant, dining hub and the FAMU Towers residence hall, as well as $55 million in refinanced housing bonds.“This is game-changing for HBCUs. It is an unprecedented gift to FAMU and comes during a very challenging year,” said Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU’s president, in a statement. “We are extremely grateful to our supporters in Washington for crafting this stimulus legislation.”

In addition to congressional support, the Omnibus Appropriations and Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act, H.R. 133, was endorsed by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO).

Pell Grant expansion

The legislation also includes the largest expansion of the Pell Grant program in a decade; simplifies the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to ensure students get the support they need; and restores Pell Grant eligibility for incarcerated persons.

The expanded Pell Grant program will result in hundreds of thousands of students becoming newly qualified and millions of current recipients receiving larger awards. Additionally, the bill restores Pell Grant eligibility for students defrauded by their institutions.

FAMU educates many Pell eligible students who are the first in their family to attend college.

“This expansion of the Pell Grant program recognizes the immense needs of the students who attend college. It’s an investment that will pay significant dividends for generations to come,” Robinson noted.

‘Accessible bridge’

Other HBCU recipients of the HBCU Capital Finance Debt Relief Act are Grambling State University, Morgan State University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

“This debt forgiveness is nothing short of transformational for HBCUs, and with this Congress can now add itself to the likes of Netflix founders Reed Hastings and Patty Quillin, McKinsey Scott, and Bruce and Martha Karsh, who have donated considerable resources to HBCUs to make life better for those who are the most deserving and know the impact of racial inequity in our country,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF.

“I want to thank every member of Congress who made this happen, chiefly Chairman Bobby Scott and Congresswoman Alma Adams.”

In a press release, Adams, a North Carolina congresswoman stated: “This year’s omnibus empowers students by expanding and simplifying the federal student aid programs, and by removing barriers for low-income and justice-involved individuals.

“Additionally, I’m proud to announce the inclusion of my legislation, H.R. 7380, the HBCU Capital Finance Debt Relief Act, which relieves over $1.3 billion in debt for our HBCUs, allowing these institutions to continue their mission of empowering communities of color. Combined, these measures will help ensure that higher education continues to be an accessible bridge to the middle class.”

Congressman Scott of Virginia called it a significant bipartisan step toward making higher education more affordable for millions of Americans.