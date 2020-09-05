Event protests killings by cops; urges justice

ADVERTISEMENT

MARCH ON WASHINGTON 57TH ANNIVERSARY

On Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, tens of thousands of protestors gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to protest the killings of Blacks at the hands of law enforcement and vigilantes. Called, the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’’ Commitment March on Washington, the event was organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III. Sharpton stressed the importance of voting in November and the need to pursue a new agenda that prioritizes equity, justice, and opportunity.