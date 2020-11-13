Eta brings plenty of rain, wind and concern as it moved through state

ADVERTISEMENT

HURRICANE SEASON 2020

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Tropical Storm Eta brought heavy rain and high winds to South Florida on Monday and flooding, which is shown in the above photo in Plantation in Broward County.

Eta was expected to make landfall on Thursday before crossing the state through Jacksonville and into the Atlantic. Last weekend, the storm hit Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane.

The storm briefly became a hurricane on Wednesday morning, prompting Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency and asking President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration.

“These areas along the west coast of Florida are the most vulnerable areas to storm surge in the entire state and prone to long duration coastal flooding that could lead to evacuations of coastal populations,” DeSantis wrote to the president in a 10-page request.

The governor also cited sheltering concerns and that medical evacuations and special needs accommodation scan be complicated as a result of COVID-19. Counties that were in a state of emergency included Alachua, Citrus,Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Hillsborough, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco,Pinellas, Sarasota and Sumter counties.

Meanwhile, subtropical Tropical Storm Theta formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday night. 2020 has been the most active hurricane season with at least 29 storms so far. The hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.