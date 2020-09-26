Enjoy more convenient mornings

ADVERTISEMENT

How you begin each day sets the tone for the hours that follow. Put yourself on course for a successful, stress-free day by eliminating hassles and introducing some tricks to make each morning as convenient as possible.

Find a routine that works: Numerous parenting experts recommend routines for children, but they’re beneficial for grownups, too. A regular routine takes the guesswork out of what comes next so you can go through the motions of getting ready before your brain is fully engaged. There’s no perfect order for getting things done, just find what works best for your family. With a little trial and error, you can create a system that gives you peace of mind that every box gets checked before the family scatters in different directions each morning.

Wake up prepared: Even the best routines sometimes go awry, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead and minimize the impact. Using the evening to ensure each student has everything he or she needs for the next school day eliminates a lot of commotion in the morning. Designate a place for school items, whether it’s a hook or spot by the door for backpacks or a cubby near the home school space. Use the same approach to select and lay out clothes for everyone before bed.

Rev up all your senses: Creating positive energy can be a whole-body experience. Add some upbeat music, throw open the blinds and get that coffee brewing. Signaling to your senses that it’s time to take on a new day can help you shake off any lingering drowsiness and shift into a more productive mode. It’s an approach that is both practical and fun, so you’re setting a positive tone for the whole family.

Take your java on the go: It’s not always realistic to sit and savor your first cup of coffee, but that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice your morning energy burst. Many experts suggest avoiding coffee on an empty stomach, so taking it on the go and using your limited time to grab a bite to eat is a better alternative. Brew your cup and go with an option like the Chinet Comfort Cup insulated hot cup, which has double-layer insulation and an easy fit snap-and-go lid to make taking your coffee on the road (or around the block on a morning walk) convenient and comfortable.