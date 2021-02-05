Don’t want a repeat of 2020? Go vegan

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than fading away when we flipped the calendar — as we all hoped it would — the novel coronavirus has become more prevalent, with global cases surpassing 100 million and new strains appearing in at least 50 countries, including the United States.

The variant strains are thought to be more transmissible, which is especially worrisome considering that many people still don’t wear masks or avoid large gatherings. Each new mutation can make things even worse.

Virus breeding grounds

While we wait to get vaccinated, let’s look back at the virus’ likely origins — a market that sold fish, poultry and exotic animals for human consumption — and take steps to prevent similar (or perhaps even worse) pandemics in the future. One way to do this is by eating vegan foods instead of animal-based ones.

Wherever animals are bred, intensively confined, and killed, humans risk creating another pandemic. Our appetite for animal flesh has caused coronaviruses, swine flu, bird flu and other zoonotic, or animal-borne, diseases.

Viruses spread when animals are kept in filthy, crowded conditions, such as those in wet markets, factory farms and slaughterhouses. When animals are crammed together, pathogens intermingle, exchange parts of their genetic code and mutate in ways that make it easier for them to spread between species.

When humans come in contact with an animal’s bodily fluids — which is likely when they buy or sell animals in markets or slaughter them — they’re exposed to harmful pathogens, such as the novel coronavirus.

In 2011, Eco Health Alliance — a nonprofit organization that works to protect people from emerging diseases — released the results of a survey showing that fewer than one in five Americans knew that most pandemics originated in animals. We should all know better now, and we should go vegan to help stop the emergence of future pandemics.

The ‘Veganuary’ pledge

We’re off to a good start. The number of American vegans has increased by 300% (about 9.6 million people) in the past 15 years, and new vegans have been sprouting up left and right since the pandemic began.

Worldwide, a record number of people — around 500,000 — pledged to go vegan for at least 30 days this “Veganuary.” That’s twice the number of people who agreed to go vegan for January 2019. About 80,000 people in the U.S. signed up for the global challenge this year.

A report from Amica Senior Lifestyles suggests that 30% of seniors in North America are eating more vegan foods, largely because of worries over COVID-19.

A growing number of seniors in the United Kingdom have likely been doing the same since medical experts in the U.K. openly told the British government that eating vegan is an easy and affordable way to reduce one’s risk of “becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.”

Everyone should eat wholesome vegan foods, which typically contain flavonoids — nutrients

found in citrus fruits, berries, apples, broccoli, legumes and other plant foods — to help strengthen their immune system and protect against pathogens.

None of us want a repeat of 2020 — ever. So, let’s all do our part to thwart future pandemics, protect the planet, and help animals.

Heather Moore is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.