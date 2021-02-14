Documentary about Pahokee students premieres Feb. 16

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

On Feb. 16, WORLD Channel transports audiences to the Florida Everglades with “Pahokee’’ from filmmakers Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan.

The feature length documentary follows the daily lives of four students at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School as they take part in the rites of passage of senior year.

In the tightly knit community struggling with financial insecurity, everyone is involved — the teachers, the coaches, the churches and the families — in getting these seniors to graduation day and into college.

The students

As economic, academic, familial, athletic pressures, and more weigh on their shoulders, each student balances the joys and struggles of his final year of high school and makes plans for her life to start outside of Pahokee:

Na’Kerria Nelson balances academics and cheerleading with college dreams and high school pageant competition.

Jocabed Martinez juggles work and the need for academic success to make the sacrifices of her immigrant parents worthwhile.

BJ Crawford takes on the pressure of the football-loving community each game night.

Junior Walker aims to finish high school and make a better life for himself and his one-year-old daughter.

An intimate, poetic and honest portrait of a part of America often misrepresented, or forgotten altogether, “Pahokee’’ tells the story of four young Americans trying to make themselves and their community proud.

How to watch

“Pahokee’’ debuts on air and online on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of the series “America ReFramed’’ from WORLD and American Documentary, Inc. It will be available on worldchannel.org, amdoc.org (the online home of American Documentary Inc.), on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org, and on PBS apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast, and on LinkTV.org and the LinkTV app on Apple TV, YouTube and Roku platforms.

Find out more at WORLDChannel.org.