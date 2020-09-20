DISNEY RESORTS 1,136 PENDING TERMINATIONS

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlook is that the hospitality and leisure industries will continue to struggle.

On Friday, the state posted a Sept. 10 letter from Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort that announced 1,136 pending employee terminations.

“The crisis’ impact on the industry has been historic, swift and devastating,” wrote Donna Stanton, the company’s human resources market director. “A careful review of business forecasts shows that challenging business conditions, including historically low hotel occupancy and mounting event cancellations, will extend into 2021.”