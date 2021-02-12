DEAD – BECAUSE OF WEED

ADVERTISEMENT

A young Black man arrested for possession of marijuana died in police custody as a surveillance camera rolled. But the presiding judge and the Broward County sheriff don’t want the public to see it.

BY DAPHNE TAYLOR

FLORIDA COURIER

FORT LAUDERDALE – The family and supporters of Kevin Desir, a Broward County man who died while in police custody, says they got only a partial victory in the courts this week.

In a surprise move, a Broward County judge agreed the family and their attorney could view the surveillance tape of the incident leading up to Desir’s untimely death.

Desir, 43, died Jan. 27 after a brief stint in a Broward County jail supervised by the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

BSO alleges that on Jan. 17, Desir cut himself, fought with a deputy, and was then placed in a restraining chair until he became unresponsive.

BSO says CPR was unsuccessfully administered. Desir was transported to Broward North Hospital, where he later died. His family says he suffered a brain injury and never recovered.

Desir had been jailed on a marijuana possession charge and was awaiting a hearing before a judge. The family maintains BSO murdered Desir while he was in their custody.

Private viewing

After weeks of trying to get possession of the video and after much public pressure, Broward Circuit Judge Keathan Frink ruled Tuesday that the surveillance tape of the incidents leading up to Desir’s unconscious state should be released to the family and their attorney.

“It’s a slight victory,” says Mikeco Desir, Kevin Desir’s younger brother and the personal representative for his estate. “Obviously we want to see the tape. But we wanted everyone to be able to see it.”

The tape was released under a confidentiality agreement imposed by the judge, allowing only Mikeco and family attorneys to view it. Family members nor the general public will be allowed to view it.

Community must know

Marq Mitchell, founder of Chainless Change, a justice, recovery and re-entry program, says the ruling is not altogether fair.

“It’s like they’re saying, ‘I’ll share it with you, but you can’t share it with anyone else,’” said

Mitchell. “The family can pursue justice in the courts depending on what’s on the video, but we know that justice is not only found in the courts. The community needs to know.”

The video was to be released to the family and attorneys on or before Feb. 12 – after the Florida Courier’s press time late Wednesday night.

Investigation and security

BSO says their investigation continues. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, in a letter to Public Defender Gordon Weekes, stated that he has seen the video of the entire incident. But Tony is against releasing it to the family or to the public, citing an ongoing investigation as well as concerns about security.

But the family and their attorneys had been demanding the release of the video and are calling for transparency in the case. They believe Tony and BSO are engaging in a cover-up – an accusation Tony adamantly denies.

‘Zero tolerance’

“For two years, I have been the most accountable and transparent sheriff in this office’s history. Should an investigation reveal that a deputy has violated his or her oath of office, appropriate discipline will be rendered.

“I have a zero tolerance for injustice. I have fired the bad cops when appropriate and without hesitation. This community knows that, the state attorney knows that, and now I am once again reminding the public defender,” Tony said in a statement.

But neither civil rights attorney Jeremy McLymont nor the family are buying Tony’s rhetoric.

Moses Desir, Kevin Desir’s older brother, says the sheriff is failing his family and the people who elected him.

‘About the truth’

“Mr. Sheriff, we’re asking you to do what you were elected for. We’re asking for transparency.

“It hurts like hell. It’s about the truth,” Moses Desir stated during a Feb. 4 press conference held in front of the Broward County Courthouse.

Desir’s family says it makes no sense that he was booked on a marijuana charge and ended up dead.

“At the same time Kevin was being arrested for possession of marijuana, others were allowed to grow it, use it, and sell it…. at the same time,” pointed out McLymont, the family’s lawyer. “There’s a contradiction in this country (regarding racial injustice) and it’s disgusting.”

Mourning father’s death

“We lost our father two months ago and Kevin was simply grieving,” Moses Desir explained.

He said his brother was diagnosed with bipolar disorder two decades ago, but by all accounts was living a good life, working and doting on his two young daughters, 11 and 12. Shouts of “Mental health matters!” could be heard coming from supporters rallying at the courthouse. Desir’s death has left the family devastated, says their attorney.

“Those two little girls will never get to experience their father dropping them off at high school. They’ll never experience him walking them down the aisle.

“Little Amaya cries in the dark alone at night because she doesn’t want her mother to know she’s crying. In the morning she wakes up with swollen, puffy, red eyes because she’s been crying all night,” said McLymont.

Amaya held up a sign with “Justice for my Dad” written on it at the courthouse rally.

‘It’s too much’

But most poignant moment was when Sercilia Desir, the brothers’ mother, spoke. She broke down after experiencing a flood of emotions while trying to address the crowd of about 100 supporters at the courthouse.

“It’s too much. It’s just too much,” she wailed, nearly falling to the ground while her remaining sons held her up. “I stand here today as a sonless mother. They killed my son and they tried to cover it up.

“My son did not pass away at a Broward hospital. He passed away in custody,” she continued.

“My granddaughters are fatherless. They killed my son! Stop it! Stop it! It’s too much! They can kill his body, but they can’t kill his soul!”

Nathan Desir, another brother, said no one should have to endure this and the issue is bigger than his brother’s death.

“I hope we’re the last family that ever has to go through this. It has to stop,” he said.