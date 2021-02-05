COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against unseen enemy

ADVERTISEMENT

As we celebrate Black History Month, we embrace this year’s national theme, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity,’’ and history’s impact on our well-being.

To progress, we must acknowledge where we’ve been. Health disparities within the Black community still exist today. A profound mistrust of our health care system has deep roots in our country.

While the horrific truths of the Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light less than 50 years ago, the deeper history of exploiting communities of color is inexcusable.

These past events fostered mistrust and created an environment of skepticism toward health care professionals by many Black still today.

Combatting health care injustices

As the Vice President of Diversity, Public Relations and Strategic Communications for Moffitt Cancer Center, I have the responsibility to ensure that all of our patients receive equitable care and ultimately equitable outcomes. I take my role at Moffitt very seriously and advocate to defeat healthcare related injustices.

Like with many types of cancer, the data clearly reveal a disparity in the deaths from COVID-19 for people of color. Closing the gap on health disparities through health promotion and disease prevention in minority communities is one of our key initiatives at Moffitt. Black people account for roughly 20 percent of COVID- 19-related deaths.

This pandemic continues to underscore the long-standing connection between systemic racism and unequal access to health care.

We have witnessed the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus. More than 24 million people in the U.S. have had confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 400,000 have died. We see what it is doing to families.

Long-term picture

We understand firsthand COVID-19’s impact on communities and especially those communities of color. Underlying conditions such as diabetes, sickle cell anemia, obesity, and hypertension place people of color at a much greater risk.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, getting the COVID-19 vaccine not only protects you, it protects those around you and may also help ease symptoms if you later test positive.

Vaccines work by training your immune system to fight a disease such as COVID-19 before you come in contact with it. Patients have a higher rate of recovery when a disease is treated before it happens, rather than after an infection takes hold. This is one reason why childhood vaccines are so important.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are less likely than non-Hispanic white adults to have received a flu vaccine in the past year, or to have ever received the pneumonia vaccine.

Our best defense

Blacks are also 10 percent less likely to have received an HPV vaccine as White populations. The disparities contributing to this vaccine hesitancy, as well as ongoing economic and social inequities must change.

The COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against an unseen enemy and the quickest route to achieve herd, or community immunity.

When enough of society is immunized from a dangerous and very contagious disease like coronavirus, there are fewer opportunities for the disease to spread. It’s too soon to know exactly how much of the population is needed to achieve this, but we know this method works, as well as provides an additional layer of protection to those with weakened immune systems.

The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool to help stop the pandemic. As it continues to be administered, monitor the CDC website and know what to expect.

Many have experienced long wait-times to get appointments and the side effects reported are common as well as manageable. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine keeps each of us safe and moves us forward toward healing.

I have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and I am encouraging you all to take it as well.

B. Lee Green, Ph.D., is the vice president of Diversity, Public Relations and Strategic Communications for Moffitt Cancer Center. He is also a Senior Member in the Health Outcomes and Behavior Program at Moffitt Cancer Center.