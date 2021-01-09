Coveted honor goes to Alabama’s DeVonta Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

2020 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER

University of Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates on Jan. 1 after being named Offensive Player of the Game, following a 31-14 win against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. On Jan. 5, he was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner. Smith, from Amite, Louisiana, won the award ahead of Kyle Trask of the University of Florida, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Alabama’s Mac Jones. Smith became the first wide receiver to win the trophy in 29 seasons.