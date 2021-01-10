Coronavirus drives down gas prices in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

Gas prices in Florida during 2020 were the lowest in 16 years as travel and daily commuting dropped because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to AAA.

The auto club also said that as 2021 started, prices at the pump averaged $2.19 a gallon, down from $2.50 a year ago.

“Florida drivers saw big swings at the pump last year, primarily because the pandemic caused lower fuel demand both nationwide and around the globe,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

Gas prices in Florida have hovered around $2.20 a gallon for weeks, up about 4 cents from a month ago.

Averages around state

As of Jan. 3, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro area had the highest average at $2.32 a gallon, followed by Fort Lauderdale and Port St. Lucie, each at $2.22 a gallon.

Punta Gorda had the lowest average, at $2.13, followed by Jacksonville at $2.15 a gallon and Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice at $2.16 a gallon.

Nationally, the average gallon cost $2.26, down from $2.59 a gallon a year ago. In Georgia, the average was $2.10, down from $2.45 at the start of 2020.